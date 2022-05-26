The Republican Party leadership has become a party of hypocrites trading their moral ethics for the need for power. A hypocrite is “someone who pretends to hold beliefs, or whose actions are not consistent with their claimed beliefs.” Politics is about power, but politics should also be about consistent, ethical principles.
A recently released phone call from shortly after Jan. 6, 2021, proves that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was seriously considering asking Trump to resign rather than face a second impeachment The audio recording is all the more disgusting after the political hit that Liz Cheney took spearheaded by McCarthy, for taking a stand against Trump. Mitch McConnell — along with other weak Republican congressmen — also excoriated Liz Chaney and others for deeming Trump guilty of insurrection. In their desire for power, McCarthy, McConnell, and others pushed their moral ethics aside.
One of the latest Republican hypocrites is J.D. Vance. Vance at first was a “ Never Trumper.“ He was quoted in USA Today saying that “Trump’s actual policy proposals, such as they are, range from immoral to absurd.” Vance even once compared Trump to Hitler. Vance minimized the former president’s attempted power grab and the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6. He apologized and abased himself to the former president — and was rewarded with Trump’s endorsement in the Ohio Senate race.
The three recent Republican confirmations to the Supreme Court also hid their true beliefs. A fact-check shows that the three justices nominated by former President Donald Trump — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — all said in confirmation hearings that Roe is an important legal precedent. In 2018 Kavanaugh said Roe “… is settled as a precedent of the Supreme Court, entitled respect … . Of importance to keep in mind about Roe v. Wade is that it has been reaffirmed many times over in the past 45 years.”
Now, a short time later, suddenly precedence and established law have been put aside. How could their beliefs have changed so quickly? They, too, appear as hypocrites.
Before Trump, Republican leaders talked a lot about values and character. They talked about preserving our institutions and traditions. More recently, ethics and honesty have been pushed aside for political expediency and the need to retain power at all costs. Please look at the moral character of those for whom you are voting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.