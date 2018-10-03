Letters to the Editor - 10-3-18
Time for change in the 5th District
When our legislators care about and protect the health and well being of all citizens, our country is richer for it. Everyone has the right to good healthcare coverage. However, it seems we do not matter. The Republican tax plan that took effect on January 1 diminished the importance of people over the preference of corporations.
The physical concerns and the mental health of everyone should be protected as a number one priority. No one should have to worry if an illness is going to be covered, or will it be considered a non-covered, pre-existing condition? The Affordable Care Act provided everyone with that peace of mind. However, Bob Latta backs every effort to repeal the ACA and supports corporations and money interests over the people he said he would represent — no matter what the people lose in the process. Those that are not among the rich become their collateral damage.
No one should be punished for having a pre-existing condition, yet that is what will happen. Among those considered with pre-existing conditions, are transplant patients who have a life-long struggle maintaining their quality of life and must take anti-rejection drugs to sustain their new organ for the rest of their lives. Pre-existing conditions would be eliminated and for many that is the definition of death. My son is a transplant patient and there are millions like him who will die without the adequate healthcare coverage.
Bob Latta voted no on expanding the children’s health insurance program.
Bob Latta voted no on giving mental health equal status with physical health.
Bob Latta votes for anything that aids corporations and big business and not people.
It is time for a change in Ohio, and that change is Michael Galbraith who has said: “healthcare is a right, not a privilege. Our economy thrives when our citizens are healthy. I will protect coverage for pre-existing conditions, extend Medicare to all age groups, and increase wellness and preventative care.”
As our representative, Michael Galbraith will be the voice for all the people. He is listening and working hard to win this election so he will have the opportunity to take care of the people in Ohio. We deserve that much from our representative and he deserves the chance to make a difference for the Ohio he loves. Register to vote by Oct. 9 and let your voice be heard on Nov. 6.
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Issue 1 would help prevent drug use
As a current drug prevention specialist and as someone who has grown up in Defiance County, I’m saddened to hear that the Defiance County Drug Free Coalition is advocating for a no vote on Ohio Issue 1 (Drug and Criminal Justice Policies Initiative).
By advocating against Ohio Issue 1, the coalition is criminalizing those struggling with drug addiction to be placed in jail with no help to get treatment for their offense. Doing this not only furthers the burden on our jail systems with low-level, non-violent crime prisoners, but also unjustly penalizes people that need help, not punishment.
By having a felony on record, drug users have a harder time finding employment and lose access to public service benefits. By losing these rights, past drug users lose life stability and experience increased stress that can push them back to previous drug use.
Instead, by voting yes on Ohio Issue 1, Ohioans can ensure that past drug use does not ruin the lives of those who are trying to recover from their drug use. Voting yes on Issue 1 will give a warm handoff to those with possession of drugs to have access to treatment, and therefore have a better chance of living a sober, healthy life.
I encourage the Defiance County Drug Free Coalition to please take the time to read the research on this issue and to reconsider their stance. I believe in a drug-free Defiance County, so vote yes on Ohio Issue 1 to help prevent future drug use of those whom previously used drugs.
Ben Hackworth
rural Defiance
Trade war is not a game
Since the White House saw fit to announce a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods, American manufacturers are stockpiling materials. The full effect may be delayed until after November’s election. Even so, General Motors, for one, has warned that price hikes and layoffs are on the horizon. The Washington Examiner reports that the auto industry faces harsh impacts. In fact, Trump has threatened to impose duties on all products shipped from China to the U.S., including a separate 25 percent tax on cars and components.
We know how Chinese retaliation is hitting soybean farmers. One friend told me that every truckload is worth $2,000 less than it would have brought last spring. To replace our soybeans in their tofu, China has wasted no time turning to other markets. They have signed new trade agreements, so those orders may not be coming back soon.
Now the American farmer, who has fed the world for decades, is reduced to accepting welfare in the form of a government bailout. Will they be expected to pay the money back, like the auto industry did when Obama created loan programs after the crisis of 2008? Either way you slice it, new problems are inevitable. Because the farmers’ bailout is caused by politics, not drought or natural disaster, other countries can complain to the World Trade Organization that America now has unfair supports for a native industry. And what about manufacturers like General Motors? I’m sure they’d like a bailout, too.
There is no sign that these hardships on our side are bringing the Chinese or other trading partners to their knees.
For these reasons, I will be supporting a businessman for Congress from our 5th District. Michael Galbraith, a Maumee native, understands that trade war poses a real danger to our regional economy: tariffs are not chits to be tossed about carelessly in a game of tit-for-tat. Galbraith comes from a family of small businesspeople. He owns an investment management company in Perrysburg and taught finance at Bowling Green State University. Now he is running against Bob Latta in order to bring a voice of reason to government at a time when many in Congress seem too afraid to check or balance the president’s pet policies. I urge all voters of the district to consider Galbraith’s candidacy and support him on Nov. 6.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
