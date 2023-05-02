Defiance deserves ‘better’
Defiance is my adopted home. Nestled near the Tiffin River with my husband and our companion dog and cat, I can walk our street and see tom turkeys displaying while my phone app picks up a wide range of song birds. I love the landscape of our town. Local theater, history and music events never fail to impress. And don’t get me started on the public library — a precious jewel.
Celebrating Defiance comes naturally. Learning that our governor was coming to join Defiance’s birthday celebration disheartened me. Once a seemingly moderate Republican, he has harnessed the darker forces of our body politic to retain power. The courage of early settlers in the Northwest Territory contrasts sharply with a politician who chooses an easy path. Under DeWine’s leadership, Ohio has gained a reputation as the most corrupt state government in the nation.
I did not see these news stories in our local newspaper, but according to the Ohio Capital Journal “Gov. Mike DeWine and his administration played a hands-on role passing an allegedly pay-for-play nuclear bailout and appointing an industry-friendly regulator who has since been accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe … .”
In March The Columbus Dispatch reported: “A 12-member jury found former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder guilty of orchestrating a nearly $61 million bribery scheme to win control of the Ohio House of Representatives, to pass a $1.3 billion bailout for two nuclear plants then-owned by FirstEnergy Solutions and to defend that law, called House Bill 6, against a ballot initiative to block it. Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges was also convicted of participating in the pay-to-play enterprise … .”
Additionally:
• the governor supports Senate Bill 1 to take away power from our elected state board of education representatives.
• the governor’s redistricting commission ignored the Ohio Supreme Court’s rejection of gerrymandered maps for our state, effectively shutting down fair representation by enacting lopsided districts where it is nearly impossible to hold elected officials accountable.
• most recently, the governor endorsed his party’s sudden reversal toward holding expensive ($20 million) special elections in August in order to require a 60% majority to pass an amendment, effectively ending majority rule for a popular measure.
Gov. DeWine and his cabal of pay to play Republicans dishonor the many women and men who defied the challenges of settling in northwest Ohio searching for a better life. Happy birthday, Defiance. You deserve better.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Subverting ‘the will of the public’
A recent letter offers a variety of untruths and misstatements. While they may have some basis in fact, they fall far short of being true statements. One wonders why they weren’t editorially excluded to be the misleading statements they are?
The letter starts claiming that that someone is ignoring the statute of limitations relative to Stormy Daniels claims against the former President. The reality is that the peril the former President faces doesn’t come from Stormy Daniels, but rather from the Manhattan DA, and that peril has nothing to do with the FEC, as the writer claims, it has to do with violations of New York state law, and New York state elections law.
They also claim that a federal judge has “shut down” the Manhattan DA, when in fact said federal judge has required a former DA to testify before congress. The DA in question quit when Trump wasn’t charged despite that individual feeling there was ample evidence to do so.
They claim the head of the FEC stated the former president did not break the law. This similarly is untrue. The chairman of the FEC had actually consistently spoken out against the former president, even while her agency has been hampered by political divisions, with the Republican members refusing in 43 cases to review cases involving the former president. This has been covered extensively by the Daily Beast and Business Insider.
The writer then takes aim at recent mass shootings focusing on several recent instances that involved “liberal” shooters, while conveniently ignoring those instances where the individual aligned with their own views. There really is little point in highlighting the politics of the shooters, the reality is that we need to acknowledge the larger problem of the mass shootings themselves. Mass tragedy shouldn’t be used as political fodder. Ever. Period. End of story.
It is beyond vile that the writer attempts to use these tragedies to score political points.
The writer then goes on to highlight the movement to make it more difficult to amend the Ohio Constitution, by requiring a 60% majority to amend. This move is being made specifically to prevent the issue of abortion from going before the voters, according to Cleveland.com, the web edition of the Plain Dealer.
At present, voters have routinely supported abortion access by a margin of just under 60%. On average, such measures ensuring a woman’s right to bodily autonomy have succeeded by 52%-59%. It seems obvious that those seeking the change are seeking to subvert the will of the public.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
