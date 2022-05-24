Biden’s poll numbers are falling like a rock. They reflect the disaster of his presidency and the liberal elites that control him and the Democratic Party.
His poll ratings have confirmed what I truly believed about his presidency. He is the worst president our country has ever had. Any person claiming that he is a good president is lying to themselves.
In nearly every poll he is under 40% job approval. In the Quinnipiac poll he is at 33% approval. Among Hispanics he is at 26% approval.
A quote in a Czech Republic newspaper hits the nail on the head! This is an extraordinary accurate analysis from a foreign country. God help the USA.
The author has figured out what’s wrong with America today: “The danger in America is not Joe Biden, but a citizenry capable of entrusting a man like him with the presidency. It will be far easier to limit and undo the follies of a Biden presidency than to restore the necessary common sense and good judgment to a depraved electorate willing to have such a man for their president.
“The problem is much deeper and far more serious than Mr. Biden, who is a mere symptom of what ails America. Blaming the prince of fools should not blind anyone to the vast confederacy of fools that made him their prince. The Republic can survive a Biden, who is after all, merely a fool. It is less likely to survive a multitude of fools, such as those who made him their president.”
