What are we celebrating?
Does anyone else think it’s absurd to build an 80,000 square-foot spec building in the front yard of a residential area on Domersville Road? The Crescent-News ran two articles “celebrating” its success. What’s to celebrate?
Friends of ours live directly across the road and wonder why it wasn’t built on Elliott Road near the other spec building or on the old Zeller property on Baltimore Road, both adjacent to U.S. 24 and the railroad. There are no homes there!
Traffic on Domersville Road is already insane, and now they intend to hire 135 new employees. Where are they coming from? The “free” money has depleted our workforce. And add the truck traffic for shipping, not to mention there’s no housing available locally.
Some of these folks have lived here over half a century and have seen many changes from the U.S. 24 bypass and later the overpass, the building of the Domersville Road Bridge over the river, the Richland Peaking Station that “roars” for hours on end. And now this!
Remember, what goes round, comes round. Perhaps, a military installation by Mayor McCann’s patio or a microwave tower in John Lehner’s front yard!
Merlin Meyer
rural Napoleon
Public obscenity is degrading
I appreciate the opportunity to rebut allegations published on Saturday which challenged aspects of my letter published on Sept. 30. The data and evidence reviewed in that letter was apparently offensive to at least one person who responded.
I referenced a webmd article, “Large Study Confirms Masks Work to Limit COVID-19 spread,” listing results from a 340,000-person study, unsettling as it was for anti-maskers. Why should those results or the fact 90% of those dying or hospitalized each day in the U.S. from covid are unvaccinated provoke accusations of disingenuousness? Hosea 4:6 is valid today, spiritually and physically, “My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge.”
Spoken once, a Bible verse is important, spoken twice, it compels attention. “A prudent man sees danger and takes cover; the simple go right on and are punished.” Proverbs 27:12 is a repetition of Proverbs 22:3. Avoidance of suffering by being prudent is being encouraged. A modern mask mandate back by irrefutable evidence of effectiveness is a prime example of this emphatic proverb.
Politicians play a fool’s game banning mask mandates designated to protect local children from covid. Pandemic health issues require handling by highly trained, highly qualified medical professionals not by partisan hacks expert at gerrymandering rather than epidemiology.
Out of a sample size of 38,251, 59% of parents with school children support mask mandates (https://www.surveymonkey.com/curiosity/axios-masks-schools/).
The writer suggesting I degraded those who didn’t “believe” like me would be more credible addressing his own property near my home where a large “F word Biden” flag is prominently displayed and has been for months. Tied back slightly due to Halloween decorations, the “F word” banner degrades our entire community. School children pass by it. Unavoidable displays of profanity next to public roadways is not protected speech, but try explaining that to red rabid Republicans railing about their “rights.”
Perhaps an attorney could comment on the illegality of unavoidable profane banners positioned along public roadways and the procedure for removing them. As with congressional subpoenas, there is an element undermining society who rejects law, conscience and common decency because they suffer no consequences.
Freedom which bellows, “I’ll fly my F U flag and take masks off my kids whether your kids get covid or not,” isn’t freedom, it’s chaos. Public obscenity degrades a community, not letters to the editor.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
God is our ‘safety net’
“Now, thus says the Lord, who created you ... and formed you ... Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by name: you are mine. When you pass through the water, I will be with you; in the rivers you shall not drown. When you walk through fire, you shall not be burned; the flames shall not consume you. For I am the Lord, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior ... .” Isaiah 43: 1-3
In the Old Testament, God was always reminding the Israelites not to “fear.” Likewise, Jesus tells His apostles the same thing: “don’t be afraid, I will be with you until the end of the world.” II Timothy 1:7 tells us “that God has given us no cowardly spirit, but rather one that makes us strong, loving and wise.”
There’s an old saying that says “fear is only good when it keeps me from doing bad.” I believe it.
There is so much fear, anger and division among us. We Christians need to rebuke that in the name of Jesus. He said we should love one another like He loves us. John 13:34.
There is a suspension bridge two miles long, held up by cables on two towers, built in 1937, at the cost of $37 million. It’s the Golden Gate Bridge. At the time it was being built, the engineers had a superstition that for every million dollars spent, one life would be lost.
The workers had all the necessary equipment for that time — hard hats, leather gloves, ropes, etc. In spite of all the protection they had, men kept falling off the bridge to their deaths. So the engineers decided to build an “iron safety net” to catch any man that might fall off.
From the day the net was installed, no man ever fell off the bridge, and only five lives were lost, from previously before the safety net. People asked what made the difference? They discovered that what was causing them to fall was “fear,” the fear of falling.
After the safety net the men knew that if they fell, they had this net that would catch them and keep from from certain death. The result: no more fear! Glory to God!
The children of God should have no fear either. God is our “safety net.” If I fall “He will sustain and protect me, to keep me from every evil.”
Frank Belmares
Holgate
