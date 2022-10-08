DD levy is worthy of support
The Defiance Board of Developmental Disabilities has helped our daughter, Emma, learn to be the best Emma she can be through speech and occupational therapy and smaller specialized classes. We’ve had a lot of emotional and educational support from the staff throughout our journey and most of them have become friends.
The family support services funds have helped us with summer break speech appointments during a time our insurance didn’t cover it and now with respite services through summer camps at Kaitlyn’s Cottage.
The Defiance County Board of DD has a renewal levy switching to a continual levy on the ballot this fall. This is not a new tax, we are just asking that you vote yes to continue to keep our children’s school running smoothly.
Individuals and families like ours can’t imagine what life would be like without the amazing people and services at the Defiance County Board of DD. Vote yes for the continuing levy.
Kim Hurtig
Defiance
Freedom and personal autonomy
As usual, rather than issuing a substantive response, Daniel Gray advances the notion that he has already advanced a substantive rebuttal of the issue. To be clear, he hasn’t.
He hasn’t identified a constitutional case against abortion. He did cite the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal monies from going to abortion providers, but he seemed to lack knowledge of when it became law. He claimed it had been so for over 70 years. The reality is that it passed only 46 years ago.
Abortion is a thorny issue, and there likely will never be concurrence on whether it should be acceptable or under what terms.
We fought a war to become a free and independent state. Of the ideals laid out that the founders felt compelled our separation were life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Anyone claiming to defend liberty, should defend personal autonomy. Only a very foolish would advocate for the state to intervene and remove the ability for self-determination of bodily autonomy.
The existing standard has been that a fetus becomes a person when it is capable of carrying out life function (e.g., respiration and circulation) absent the bodily assistance of the mother.
Similarly there is a bizarre twist in Republican rhetoric, though I do not saddle them with Mr. Gray’s defense of the issue, wherein they claim to oppose abortion because they support life.
However, they often favor exemptions for rape or incest. So, just to be clear, the fetus is a person, until it is politically inconvenient. The logical disconnect is staggering. Either the fetus is a person, in which case it should be inviolate, or abortion should be permissible even if in limited circumstances.
To say the fetus is a person, but that it isn’t a person and therefore can be aborted in some cases, is utterly hypocritical.
It is telling that, rather than attempting to refine the points he claims to have made, that Mr. Gray instead falls back on his laurels, such as they are, claiming that he has advanced an argument that he simply has not.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
