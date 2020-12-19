Common sense suggests all are ‘at risk’
Rep. Craig Riedel’s Dec. 13 letter to the editor raises a couple of issues that I believe require some clarification. First of all, Mr. Riedel asserts that the purpose of the legislative branch of government is “to represent the will of the people.” The actual purpose of the legislative branch of government is to represent the best interests of the people, with attention to public well-being, health, and welfare, among other things.
There is certainly not a general consensus among the people as to their individual needs and desires, so it is not even possible that the “will of the people” could represent a singular “will.” Our expectation of our legislators is that they will seek out the knowledge and expertise that they need to make decisions which will support and protect the people they have been chosen to represent.
Mr. Riedel goes on to explain, correctly, that SB 311 would allow the Ohio Department of Health to only issue quarantine and isolation orders to Ohioans who are sick or who have been directly exposed to a disease during a public-health crisis like the current COVID-19 pandemic. He states that “This is a common-sense provision that prevents a government overreach of forcing people to isolate or quarantine when they have had no contact with the virus.”
While it would be my hope that common sense and common knowledge go hand-in-hand, common knowledge regarding the COVID-19 virus (as explained repetitively by the CDC, NIH and other reputable scientific sources, with specific knowledge of virology and epidemiology) tells us that the most contagious period for a person infected with this virus is the 48-hour prior to the development of symptoms. Consequently, common sense should tell us that we are all at risk, and it is not possible for a person to determine that they have had “no contact with the virus.”
If a representative does not understand the difference between common sense and common knowledge, it is very concerning. If a representative does understand the difference but consciously advocates actions which are in contradiction to recommendations of public health experts, including virologists and epidemiologists, it is even more concerning.
Dr. Robert Barnett
Defiance
Voting in a ‘healthy republic’
Two conjectures regarding popular government: Incentives to bear the risks associated with voter fraud vary in direct proportion to the magnitude and concentration of political power. And, second: Opportunities to commit voter fraud vary in direct proportion to the number of steps between when the voter is identified, and when his/her ballot is recorded.
Justified or not, it’s clear by any measure heretofore devised that with the emergence of the administrative state roughly a century ago the role of government in general, and more importantly, the federal government in particular, in the lives of individual citizens has grown dramatically. Hence, an expanded temptation for interests foreign and domestic to use any means available, honest or otherwise, to secure a growing share of that power.
Moreover, recent voting “innovations” by increasing the number of steps between voter identification and recorded ballot have provided the means by which electoral fraud may be more successfully undertaken. Proper mail-in voting demands that ballots be received one each by and only by those legally registered voters requesting them; and that all and only those ballots be collected for processing by a clearly specified date. With normal absentee voting these standards can be tolerably approximated.
Mass mail-in voting, in contrast, presents administrative challenges that invariably lead to errors both in the sending and in the receipt of ballots. While these may at first be honest errors, those with an incentive to cheat will study them, seeking out in the process “soft spots” to be exploited in future elections.
The Carter-Baker report on electoral integrity (2006) makes this point quite convincingly. Systems of electronic vote tabulation require more steps relative to traditional paper ballots. While malfunctions are rare, they can occur at each step. Again, those with sufficient political motives will study these flaws so they might eventually develop ways of replicating them artificially. Perhaps this is why, despite Dominion Systems being a Canadian firm, its services are not used in Canadian elections.
In a healthy republic voting should be a secular ritual grounded in tradition. Not only does on-sight voting with paper ballots cast secretly by properly identified eligible voters and hand counted by officials representing all interested parties adhere to such tradition, it reduces as well the opportunity for rogue political figures to sully that ritual by fraudulent tactics. It might take a bit longer to count the votes, but it’s worth it.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
Learn the risks of heart disease
He seemed invincible. He wore a smile that brought happiness to everyone he came into contact with. If he thought you might need help, he was there. He was a hero to five grandchildren. And he was just 47 years old.
Thanksgiving morning changed everything. Heart disease reared its ugly head and life will never be the same. Six steps into the kitchen and he collapsed. I was terrified. He did get a pulse back. I wish this were a happy ending, but it isn’t.
The next several days were spent in very critical condition and on life support measures. The tidal wave of events that he suffered were all related to heart disease. Looking healthy is not enough. In our stay in critical condition, I re-learned that heavy smoking, heavy caffeine intake, diabetes, and even being a little bit overweight are major risk factors in heart disease.
I used to think that making these changes can only be done when that person is ready to make those changes. Well, were we ready for this? To this, I can now say that if you can’t do it for yourself, do it for your partner, for your family. It does matter, a lot. Learn your risks for heart disease and improve the ones you can, it may save your life.
He will forever be that hero to many people, and his smile will never be forgotten. One week, one day, heart disease took an amazing man from a wife and family he loved so much.
Rochelle Craig
rural Bryan
Who will stop the ‘serpent?’
Our founding fathers set up a government like no other in the world with three branches: legislative, executive and judicial. They knew the importance of a free press with its broadsheets, newspapers and pamphlets that could wriggle its way into every coffee shop and home.
This pet snake was, at first, helpful but soon developed a forked tongue and started to grow and think on its own. It helped fuel the Civil War, the Indian wars and many other wars. Then it was given vocal chords, and you could hear it tell you the news and entertain also.
In the 1950s it became able to show things, and with atomic testing it grew to be like the monsters in the movies it made. It influenced the 1960 presidential election by showing one candidate was more beautiful than the other. The serpent then went on steroids and forced first a vice president and then a president to resign.
In the 1980s it was held in check, but then it coiled itself around the phone lines and became the internet. People could now talk to, and see, strangers all over the world.
It was more powerful and appeared more beautiful to the masses than anyone had ever imagined. The serpent enticed people even more with the ability to buy and sell without leaving home. It offered a paradise of forked-tongued leaders to guide and to help.
Then came a man they called the devil and worse. He was orange and called this paradise a swamp. The serpent cried for four long years that he must be destroyed or all hope was lost. Then an unseen god appeared, not the one in heaven, but one that lived in a basement like Hades of old. He promised to bring back the wonderful swamp and silence forever the orange man and all who spoke like him. Now the monster serpent wants to throw its mighty coils around the whole world and control all speech on the internet and even in homes.
Who can stop this huge deadly serpent? Not our modern superheroes; they were created by it. Only the King of Kings and Lord of Lords named Jesus Christ.
Perry Stauffer
Continental
