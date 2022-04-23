God will judge the nation
Today our text is from Leviticus 20:2-5. The passage describes sacrificing children to Molech which is often compared to abortion. The most chilling part is verses 4-5 which read: “And if the people of the Lord do any ways hide their eyes from the man, when he giveth of his seed until Molech, and kill him not then I will set my face against that man and against his family, and will cut him off, and all that go a whoring after him ... from among their people.”
For 50 years our country has permitted the evil of abortion and we have been told “my body, my choice” and “no uterus, no opinion.” Those who dared condemn were vilified as puritanical misogynists. God disagrees.
Now we add to the sins we cannot condemn and must celebrate sodomy, now called LGBTQQIAPP+ and the abuse of our children in the name of transgenderism. All people of sound mind know that a two-year-old does not know his right hand from his left hand, but we are supposed to pretend he can decide he is a girl, or whatever his caregiver decides he is.
God will judge the nation that allows the killing and perversion of its children. God will judge the individuals and the families that stand idly by and self righteously either celebrate or declare, “don’t judge.” They do judge, and they judge it good. It was Tupac who said, “only God can judge me,” not Jesus.
Jerry Stauffer
Continental
Ayersville school future in limbo
My name is Brandon Baker, and I teach fifth- and sicth- grade at Ayersville Local Schools. I graduated from Ayersville in 1998, and my teachers had a major impact on me. Not only were they great teachers who were amazing at their jobs, but they seemed to thoroughly enjoy coming to school each day.
Because of this, I have always wanted to teach at Ayersville and even considered it my “dream job.” Over the years, I have had the great pleasure to meet many awesome young men and women, from within our district and through open enrollment. Now, however, that wonderful dream is turning into an unclear and worrisome future.
I would like you to look at the Ayersville School levy as an investment. Your tax dollars are going to provide a first class education for hundreds of students. However, if there is ever something you do not care for about our school, please come talk to us about it. We are more than willing to sit down and have a conversation with you. We always want to improve, we always want to get better and we always strive for excellence.
I ask that you please support what we are doing at Ayersville Local Schools. The education the students receive at our school is second to none. Talk to our staff and students, and you will see. They will say we are like a family, and that is 100% accurate.
I look at the young men and women of Ayersville as if they are my own children. I want to see them succeed. I want to see them do well and have a great life.
One of my favorite parts of being a teacher is talking with a student after they have graduated. I can’t tell you how much I enjoy hearing about how well our former students are doing in life (married, children and a wonderful career that they really enjoy). I would like to think we had something to do with that. I’m hoping you will feel the same, and vote “yes” for our levy.
Thank you so much for your time, and I hope you all have a great week.
Brandon Baker
Defiance
Abortion most important campaign issue
The primary election is upon us, so what are the issues? COVID, immigration, the economy, world affairs. So what is the most important?
Let us look at what God considers to be the most important. Leviticus 20:2-3 says, “Whoever he be of the children of Israel, or of the strangers that sojourn in Israel, that giveth of this seed unto Molech, he shall surely be put to death, the people of the land shall stone him with stones. And I will set my face against that man, and will cut him off from among his people to defile my sanctuary, and to profane my holy name.”
Some will say this doesn’t apply to the United States, but history says this is a nation founded on God’s principles, so abortion is contrary to God’s Law and will.
Now is the most alarming — verses 4-5: “And if the people of the Lord do any ways hide their eyes from the man, when he giveth of his seed until Molech, and kill him not then I will set my face against that man and against his family, and will cut him off, and all that go a whoring after him.”
I think abortion is the most important issue to choose a candidate.
Perry Stauffer
Continental
