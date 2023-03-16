GOP tainted by corruption
The largest political bribery and corruption trial in Ohio history ended last week. A jury found Republican Party leaders, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and former state Republican Party Chair Matt Borges fuilty of racketeering (RICO, Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) in connection with a $60 mllion bribe paid by First Energy.
Householder received more than $500,000 personally and Borges more than $100,000. Most of the $60 million funded the election of Republican candidates helping maintain a two-thirds majority and to that end, all Republican legislators benefited from the bribe.
In return, the Republicans proposed and passed a $1.3 billion bailout for First Energy Corporation which protected Ohio’s nuclear and coal industries and gutted the state’s clean energy standards.
Householder and others funneled millions in untraceable dollars to Republican state representatives’ campaigns through a “dark money” organization (Generation Now) created for that purpose.
The Supreme Court decision Citizens United v. FEC, flung the door wide open for money schemes of this type. Vast pools of “dark money” flourish because funds paid into 501©(4) organizations are not required to reveal their sources.
This “dark money” underwrites corruption and lines the pockets of obliging politicians. In this case, First Energy collected a billion-dollar bailout. Ohio republicans also shared in the plunder: $60 million in untraceable campaign funding.
Convicted felons Householder and Borges face up to 20 years in prison. Their trial revealed systemic collusion and corruption in Ohio state government. In spite of last week’s RICO verdict, the Ohio Republican Party shows no sign of acting against untraceable “dark money” subverting our democracy.
The culture of pay-to-play continues with the Republican Party controlling all branches of our state government.
“Among the most jarring aspects of this case ... was the degree to which corrupt activity was treated by elected officials as the ‘normal way of doing business,’” says Kyle Marcum, policy director for Ohio Citizen Action.
Top Republicans pushing for the bailout included Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, Attorney General Yost, Secretary of State LaRose and other Republican leaders.
The largest political bribery scandal in Ohio history benefited all elected Republicans by helping Republicans maintain a two-thirds super majority stranglehold on honest government. The fall guys were convicted and face sentencing, but the culture of corruption remains intact and in office.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Time to be ‘doers of the word’
Attention all Christians. It is time “to be doers of the word, and not hearers only, deceiving yourselves.” This is according to James 1:22.
President Biden is launching a massive effort to radically expand an abortion effort, war on our Christian faith, war on prayer, war on churches and war on religious speech, all funded by the Planned Parenthood organization.
The Gospel of Mark says in chapter 13, “the Second Coming is coming so we are exhorted to be watchful.” This is a direct command to be ready for believers to be ready for battle.
Mark chapter 13:32-37 gives Christians these orders: “But of that day and hour no one knows, neither the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Take heed, watch and pray, for you do not know when the time is. It is like a man going to a far country, who left his house and gave authority to his servants, to each His work, and commanded the doorkeeper to watch therefore, for you do not know when the master of the house is coming — in the evening, at midnight, at the crowing of the rooster or in the morning — lest, coming suddenly, he find you sleeping. And what I say to you, I say to all: watch.”
Always member, who is in charge.
John Wilson
Archbold
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.