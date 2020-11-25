Keep law, faith separate
A recent letter asserts that there is a “problem” regarding U.S. federal laws regarding abortion and same-sex marriage because federal judges are “above the (Bible) law.”
It isn’t a matter of being above, it is a matter of being constitutionally set apart from it.
Before the U.S. Constitution proffers a guarantee of free exercise of religion, it first prohibits congress from making laws respecting an establishment of religion, this prohibition would similarly enjoin jurists from ruling on such a basis. The reason for this is actually to preserve religious freedom. Which is to say if congress enacts a law respecting a specific religious position, it does so to the detriment of all others.
Personally, I believe in religious freedom, personal freedom and personal autonomy, within reasonable limits. There are certain actions, such as assault, murder, driving under the influence, etc, which are undoubtedly detrimental to society as a whole, and therefore are rightfully prohibited by law.
If one finds such things as abortion or same-sex marriage to be sinful, amoral, or offensive, then by all means they should avoid those acts. To seek to impose their religious moral views upon others via law isn’t religious freedom, it is religious persecution.
I am a gay man, and I am married. I am saddened to see someone of faith advance such an intolerant position towards my civil rights, or to imply that I should be a second-class citizen with less than equal protection of the law. I grew up Catholic, and wonder if perhaps we are reading a different Bible?
In the one I grew up reading Jesus said to love your neighbor, to forgive even your enemies (70 times, seven times), and to treat others as you would be treated. I wish no malice upon those who do not share my views. I wish the inverse were true.
The law is the law, faith is faith, and never the twain should meet.
Brian Barnett
Stockbridge, Mass.
‘Put party politics aside’
Many Americans ask why the two major U.S. political parties cannot work together toward goals most Americans favor. Our government, as seen by our founding fathers, was to be successful by utilizing compromise — compromise among the House, the Senate and presidency.
Unfortunately, the major stalemate between parties began in earnest with the election of Barack Obama. Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader since 2007, began a strategy of maximum partisanship demanding total Republican opposition to Democratic proposals. McConnell’s overt goal was to make Obama a one-term president by refusing to bring before the Senate Obama/Democratic proposals. This put party ahead of the needs of Americans.
This lack of Senate policymaking is still apparent. Even when Republicans held majorities in both the House and the Senate, Republicans could not pass a GOP health plan, an overhaul of the immigration system, a plan to upgrade the national infrastructure, and other important concerns.
The GOP-led Senate also abdicated the balance between the legislative and the executive (the president) branches. In many instances Mitch McConnell refused to bring bills before the Senate because the president didn’t approve of them. McConnell has taken great pride in calling himself the “grim reaper” and the Republican-led Senate the “graveyard” for House bills.
In 2019 the Democratic-led House passed nearly 400 bills, 80% of which stalled at the Senate’s door instead of being brought to the floor. The House bills included violence against women, lower prescription costs, climate control, paycheck protections, the American Dreamers Act, corporate finance, background checks for all gun purchases, and many more. The title “do nothing Congress” belongs to McConnell and the Republican-led Senate.
Even now, Republican Senators have held up coronavirus relief funds because within their own party, they cannot come to an agreement, let alone being able to compromise with the Democratic-led House which has had a relief bill ready since May.
No party should have as its major goal only to keep itself in power, and then not know how to effectively govern. Hold your Senators responsible for working on and cooperating to pass needed, beneficial bills for the American people.
Enough stone-walling is enough. Become involved in what bills are being proposed by the House and the Senate. Tell Congress to put party politics aside, to advance beneficial bills, and to not allow Mitch McConnell (if he retains the Senate majority) to be the gate keeper of the Senate.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
