Remember happiness day
Thank you for the opportunity to produce true happiness, great joy, inner peace, good health, well being, true humility, effective communication and a strong immune system to help combat the occurrence, recurrence and spread of negativity, sickness, illness and disease for your leaders, employees and readers over my years of sending messages to your newspaper.
Thank you for helping us celebrate our 27th National Forgiveness and Happiness Day on Sunday by publishing the following words of happiness and forgiveness for your readers: If President Trump and God’s people will humble themselves and promise to care, encourage, love, listen and forgive one another no matter what, God will help heal our hearts, heal our nation and make America great again.
You are invited to view the complete message by visiting our website at www.unconditionallovelive.com.
Peace be with you.
Bob Moyers
rural Liberty Center
Support ‘freedom and life’
Please vote for freedom and life in the 2020 election. Our vote is either a vote for a free American republic with Trump or a socialist road to tyranny with Biden. If we believe in working to protect human life and ending legalized abortion, if we want our churches to remain open for us to worship God freely and to speak freely on social media without being censored by big tech, if we want to own guns to protect our families and have our taxes cut instead of increased, and if we want to deregulate businesses and encourage capitalism, then we should vote for President Trump.
While the economy, jobs, health, taxes and education are all important issues, the right to life is the most important issue, because all other rights are based on the right to life. Science has proved that an unborn baby is a human being.
Currently, aborted human babies are being illegally sold for their body parts in America. Please do not participate in the evil of abortion with a vote for Biden who supports legislation which supports the right of unlimited abortion, funded by the taxpayers, up until the moment of birth.
Biden will enact legislation that will force taxpayers to pay for abortions and will call it healthcare. While he was vice president, Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, received over $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds from 2013 to 2015. We can stop this from happening, with a vote for President Trump.
The Trump administration has worked to defund abortions at Planned Parenthood, has restricted the use of human fetal tissue procured from abortions in medical research and has restricted funding abortion in the U.S. and abroad. President Trump reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prevents approximately $9 billion of foreign aid from being used to fund abortions internationally.
The issue of life matters the most. The basic rights afforded to each one of us, began when we were conceived. We need to pray to God, teach our children that abortion is wrong, and live and vote with integrity. If we want to protect our rights, we need to look and see what is happening all around us and vote accordingly. President Trump has shown us that he is a capable leader who seeks to protect and defend our rights. Please take a stand for freedom and life and vote for President Trump.
Kelly Shininger
rural Sherwood
Americans ‘deserve better’
Trump certainly likes the limelight. What would he do without his entertainment tactics? If he isn’t number one on the daily news, he creates a story so he will be. He puts up a smokescreen so you can’t see what is really going on in our White House, which should be as transparent as glass. The only way he knows how to communicate is to lie, even when he doesn’t need to. If he is found at fault, he still declares a victory and takes a lap praising himself for a good job.
Lies come from every politician. Some planned, others because they didn’t get the facts straight before they spoke. We all know that. However, others correct those statements when they are pointed out. Trump will never say he is sorry or misspoke. Even when his comments are on video! He does it to praise himself and impress his followers. A small list includes:
The U.S. is “really not doing (COVID-19) reporting right” because deaths are being improperly counted and hospitals have an “incentive” to pad stats. Hospitals are not padding statistics! The decision how to report cause of death is made independently at the local level by a physician, medical examiner or coroner.
He said Biden said he’s going to raise taxes. No! Only on those making almost a half-million a year.
He said Biden would defund police. Biden has repeatedly refuted that statement, stating he wants to bring back community policing and help hire more officers.
He said the Commission on Presidential Debates wrote a letter after the 2016 presidential debates apologizing to Donald Trump. Never happened, no need.
He said ballots in Wisconsin “are being dumped in rivers” or creeks. No. A bag of out-of-state mail was found along a road and returned to the post office.
“I brought back 700,000 jobs.” He did not! There were 450,000 before COVID, under Obama-Biden 916,000 jobs were filled.
“After the last administration nearly killed the U.S. auto industry, I saved it.” Gigantic lie. Obama-Biden saved the auto industry.
Let’s not forget how he keeps saying COVID is “just going to disappear, down to zero,” while nearly 230,000 have died!!
I am tired of being lied to, daily head bashings of his insanity and the resulting stress on us all of seeking the truth is taking its toll on our democracy. We all deserve better. Your vote will help stop the insanity!
Vicki Steensma
rural Defiance
Don’t let Trump destroy the future
I remember sitting in school staring out the classroom window after a history lesson about Hitler and World War II. It was around 1955 and I couldn’t imagine how one man could assemble a group of people to rob, steal, and kill their neighbors. We also saw Castro take over Cuba then steal the people’s assets.
How does this happen? People become bored with the progress of their culture and look for exciting changes just like we’re seeing right here in America today. We have a government controlled by a thug and his hand-picked puppets. This man has repeatedly broken the Ten Commandments. He also broke more laws than 95% of the people we have locked up in our prisons.
Are you going to vote to let this man destroy your grandchildren’s future?
Marvin Henricks
rural Montpelier
Don’t panic with Joe Biden
Passions are running high with an important election right around the corner. It is important to question the claims getting bandied about. Saying that Donald Trump has put $2,400 a year into millions of ordinary Americans’ pockets is misleading at best.
With unemployment at its highest rate and still growing, this sounds fishy. Senate Republicans shocked the nation by departing Washington this week after rushing approval of Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court.
They left without passing any relief for those struggling without jobs, ignoring the Heroes Act the Democrats had crafted in early summer.
Few people are feeling that supposed “extra” pocket padding. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2017 tax cuts were steeply tilted toward the wealthy and large corporations. IRS data for 2018 show that the average refund was $90 higher as compared to 2017.
Sure, that’s good money, but it’s distributed unevenly: Families with combined incomes around $100,000 actually experienced a tax increase and loss of mortgage deductions. With such mixed results, is it really worth letting the top 10% of earners duck out on helping fund our roads, schools and Centers for Disease Control?
History is informative. Over the past century, economic growth and employment have been consistently stronger under Democratic presidents due to policies that favor people of modest means. Joe Biden has promised to limit any tax increase to earners of $400,000 a year or more.
Will Biden rejoin the Paris Climate Accord that 175 countries around the globe have pledged to accept in order to keep our planet from overheating? He says yes, so I believe it would probably happen.
Is that a bad thing? Not if it saves lives that are threatened right now by bigger wildfires and stronger hurricanes than ever seen in our history. Would he enact a Green New Deal? No, because there is no such legislation — that’s a nonbinding resolution Biden has explicitly rejected. He has his own plan to protect our environment, and it’s a pretty good one.
Will Joe Biden defund the police? He says no, and I believe him based on his support for law and order long before it became a Trump talking point. In fact, before the wind shifted, Republicans were saying Biden was too tough on crime back in his Senate days. Please look at the record and don’t panic. Vote for Joe.
Don Drasiewski
Defiance
America at a crossroads
Do you know that you can believe in God and Jesus, attend church regularly, help your neighbor, be a good person and still go to hell when you die? Many of you don’t believe that, but it’s true.
Think strongly about that before reading on. Did you forget anything? Satan and his followers believe in God and Jesus. If you did forget something, correct it now or join Satan for eternity.
Read your Bible. The Book of Genesis explains where Satan came from while the Book of Revelation tells where Satan will be going. Will you be going with Jesus or Satan?
Read your Bible and attend a good Bible-believing church. Use care in your choice as not all churches are Bible-believing.
No nation in history which knew and followed God remained successful for its people, once God was removed. Look at Russia, Cuba, Korea and others.
About 1917 Stalin said, “Give them free health care and then we can control them.” Then in 1959 after being under communism for 42 years, Russia’s Nikita Khrushchev in his address to the United Nations said, “your children’s children will live under communism. You Americans’ are so gullible. No, you won’t accept communism outright, but we will keep feeding you small doses of socialism until you finally wake up and find you already have communism.”
On Sept. 29, 1959, Khrushchev said to America, “we will not have to fight you. You will so weaken your economy until you fall like overripe fruit into our hands. Your democracy will cease to exist when you take away from those willing to work and give to those who would not.”
Here are some contributing factors leading to communism. It’s first called socialism, but then becoming communism. Research the following and ask yourself who was behind each one and why.
Who gave us separation of church and state? Who censured pastors? Which party promised better life to African-Americans for 70 years, but never did? Who wants gun control? Who favors increased welfare? Who removed God from school, military and life? Who said, “no more Christians?” Who changed education? Who support higher taxes and bigger government?
This election will make or break America. America deserves your best. Will you give your best?
Did you say the sinners prayers and ask God to forgive your sins?
Richard Mastin
Hicksville
