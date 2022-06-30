Court was right to return issue to states
Once again we are told that that which is growing in the womb is not a human being and so can be disposed of. Even though its own DNA is not instructing its cells to form a lion, squirrel, or some other mammal. Even though today’s science should have laid to rest the ancient arguments about what that “tissue” is. Even though talk about “viability” being the determining factor ignores the fact that no born child is truly viable for years after its birth (and some parents would argue that the 22-year-old living in their basement doesn’t seem to be capable of independent living either).
That’s why children need parents or guardians. A news clip featured a young woman screaming, “A baby isn’t alive until it takes its first breath.”
All of which leads me to wonder: using the same logic, could someone win a court case where he/she was accused of blowing up an office building under construction ? “Your honor, I did not destroy a building. It’s not an office building until it is occupied. It was just a bunch of glass and steel.
Here’s a picture of what a building looks like. Here’s a picture of what I destroyed. Do they look alike?” The prosecutor would argue, “nevertheless, you destroyed property that did not belong to you.”
Isn’t that one of the pro-life arguments? That which is growing in the womb doesn’t belong to the “birthing parent” wishing to abort it? It has its own nervous, circulatory and digestive systems. It has its own unique DNA.
Didn’t our own president say that children do not belong to their parents? Some educators have maintained that kids don’t belong to their parents, but to the community.
If that’s the case, it would seem that the U.S. Supreme Court was right to return this matter to the states, where communities can voice by their vote their interest or disinterest in the fate of the unborn within their state’s boundaries.
Terry Cripe
Defiance
Loss of God has negative impact
I recently wrote a letter concerning the past and recent mass shootings in schools. I mentioned that when I was in school that there were no shootings and that prayer, the Bible and the Ten Commandments were then present. People wanted those three removed and now our schools have mass shootings.
Also mentioned was the attempt at removing those three from our society. The published response never mentioned anything about the school shootings, just a number of accusations that the writer perceived in his mind.
The author did a “Wizard of Oz” trick. Remember when Toto pulled back the curtain? The wizard said something similar to this: “pay no attention to the man behind the curtain.” Otherwise, divert attention away from the obvious.
The author, a former preacher and pastor, claims to know what I think and believe. Sorry, that’s not possible, unless you are prophet, a mind reader or the Lord Jesus. What do we have now? Mass shootings everywhere. Murder and crime are increasing rapidly.
The author states that Christianity is dying and that those without God are taking control. So in his words what we have today is a result of those without God taking control.
Remember you can decide what you want or do not want, but you cannot change what the result will be. Look around you folks. What is going on, according to the author, is a result of those without God.
Patrick Holt
Grover Hill
