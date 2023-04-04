City should ‘encourage change’
Recently, there was an article about signage on a downtown business building. I find it frustrating that the city has a say in what can be put on a building to make it look better, but they have absolutely no say to enforce anything upon the dilapidated, crumbling, vacant buildings or homes rented out by landlords.
Council also recently voted against improvement of golf cart travel within in the city. This comes at a time where owning and operating such vehicles has become very popular in small communities and large cities, including Cincinnati and Oregon.
Only three voted for the proposal, but in the same meeting they approved another liquor license. Is it not okay to drive a street-legal golf cart to the ice cream store on Sunday, but instead have a few drinks and drive home?
I believe we need to get on board with becoming open minded for change in order to grow this town and become more attractive to people that might want to work and live here, alongside with becoming an entrepreneur or buying a building that needs updating without getting criticized for being independent.
Let’s encourage change, we need it.
Jeremy Roehrig
Defiance
‘Moderate’ Republicans need to ‘stand up’
To become speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy sold his ability to effective lead. To the “gang” of 20 extremist Republicans, he made promises and concessions behind closed doors. To gain votes, he placed many election-denier extremists in places of power.
Last year, Margaret Taylor Green and Paul Gosar were removed from committees due to threats against fellow Representatives. Now they have been elevated to powerful committees along with Matt Gaetz, another “ultra MAGA.”
Many of the extremist Republican leaders would be laughable if they were not also dangerous. Adherents to their outlandish words precipitated the attempt on Nancy Pelosi’s life (and the attack on her husband). Dr. Fauci and his family’s now need extra protection simply because of his COVID stands. Lauren Boebert “preaches” to churches that Biden must be removed from office, implying removal in a biblical way. Some members of the House proudly wore AK pins in spite of the 647 horrendous mass shootings in the past year.
McCarthy removed knowledgeable, common-sense individuals from important committees in revenge or “tit for tat.” Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell were removed because they dared to “exact justice” on the former president for his anti-democratic actions. Ilhan Omar was removed, not because of anti-Jewish statements, but probably more so because she is Moslem and a woman who states her truth.
Jim Jordan got his dream job as head of the Judiciary Committee in spite of the fact he denied a subpoena from the Jan. 6th Committee and lied about his involvement in the “Big Lie.” “Weaponization” of the federal government is a newly created judiciary subcommittee. Does that title alone reflect impartiality? Jim Jordan, like many of the extremist House Republican leaders, is in love with his own power using only his bluster to intimate instead of backing up his accusations with facts.
Many of us cringe as these extremists use their power to create chaos instead of dealing with the problems which really affect most Americans. What can be done? Voters need to become aware of the chaos that is being created by these self-aggrandizing leaders and encourage sane representatives who want to effectively lead. Moderate Republican House leaders need to stand up to these extremists and use their consciences to work for what is ethical and righteous in spite of party pressures.
Mary Williams
rural Cecil
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.