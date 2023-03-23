Due to the news of the Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failures, we are again forced to face the possibility of yet another chapter of great uncertainty in the banking industry.
If we are so opposed to bank bailouts every few years — and I am — we might finally realize how this whip-saw between too much and not the right regulation is gonna turn out for the umpteenth time.
It’s time for common sense regulation that protects the public and does not stifle business. It is possible, if we have the will to be reasonable.
As a businessman I do not accept that this cycle must continue to the public’s detriment. I do not accept that elites and insiders get out and save themselves only for their failures to collapse on our economy and hurt everyday Americans again and again.
The failure is also of lawmakers not regulating reasonably to break this unequal cycle of a few winners and a nation that loses.
Private profits and shared losses is a horrible way to run our national banking affairs.
Steve Lankenau
rural Defiance
It appears, once again, Mr. Gray would rather be right than president. Thank goodness he is neither.
He attacks Delores Whitman on Democracy Day, claiming that her assertion that it was enacted with a majority of the vote. In his confabulation, voter attrition means that a majority is not a majority.
The assertion that when 1,200 people turn out to vote, and that “less then 800” voted for the measure undermines his own position. When last I checked, 800 out of 1,200 is most certainly a majority.
The argument that those who elected not to vote count as no votes is utterly ridiculous. Similarly absurd is the notion that if one doesn’t receive a majority of registered voters that it isn’t a majority of the vote. The reality is that democracy is determined by those who participate.
He goes on to malign Rep. Marcy Kaptur, whom he doesn’t even have the courtesy to address by her title, on the topic of Social Security. He claims that Social Security is a tax, citing a Supreme Court case.
However, that distinction really isn’t material when the question is the solvency of the institution.While the payments into Social Security are a tax, only a terribly foolish person would claim that the payments from the Social Security trust are not a benefit.
He also cites Flemming v Nestor, claiming that Social Security benefits “can be cut or stopped all together at any time and for any reason.” This similarly is not true as the ruling itself states that government action on the program cannot be “patently arbitrary and utterly lacking in rational justification.” Which is to say that in order for the programs in question to be suspended, the government would need to illustrate just cause.
One wonders is Mr. Gray actually believes that more corporate money in politics, or the suspension of social welfare programs would actually be a good thing. He seems to merely enjoy stirring the pot. Once again, he offers criticism, but little constructive advice to actually improve anything.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
