A tie is the best to hope for
It’s obvious that an ever growing segment of Americans and illegal aliens no longer embrace the words of our founding fathers.
Should President Trump ultimately be declared as being re-elected it would represent at best a tie, which is perhaps the best we conservatives could hope for against the “snowflakes.” Let’s hope we can enjoy four more years of some relief from the pounding by socialists and their fraternal cousin, communism, on the doors of our republic.
Wallace Snyder
Hamler
On some random topics
I receive a nice surprise in the mail. My insurance company sent me a face mask. It was made in the United States of America too.
What is the ingredient in the toothpaste that causes them to print on the package,”do not swallow?”
It would be interesting to travel the U.S. 66 route from Michigan to California.
I know why it is called a yucca plant. Ever try to dig one up? If all the roots are not removed, it grows again.
You know that you are old when you clean out your hair brush and all you find is gray hair.
I had two family renunions canceled and a class reunion too. Twenty-twenty isn’t a very good year.
We are lucky to be living in Ohio.No floods, businesses and reliable electricity and voter services.
Whatever happened to going to the polling places on Election Day, and voting?
County school boards should get a real American series and loan them out to the county schools. Maybe our students would appreciate our great country.
Marilyn Colwell
rural Defiance
