Experiences of a new mother
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v. Wade may be more important to you than you realize. Let me share my experience as a new mom in the early 60s.
Not only was abortion not legal there were few ways to prevent conception. I was married in l958, finished college and taught for two years before the few ways of preventing conception failed us.
After the first child in 1961 there was a new birth each and every year for five years. The cost was not nearly as great as it is now, but each birth ate up our raise for the year so that at the end of 1966 we were feeding and clothing five extra little people on one half of our combined salaries five years before.
My husband added to our income with a second job and I substitute taught as often as possible, only when not visibly pregnant which was the rule of the day. Still the economy was much different in the 60s, allowing us to buy our first home — four bedrooms — on our still one and a half incomes.
Fast forward to today. Prenatal and delivery costs have swollen to over $10,000. Hints of restricting contraceptives are growing as will the size of your family. This is not a woman’s problem anymore. It’s time to get involved.
Marjorie Castanien
Defiance
Extraction is not a ‘happy’ procedure
Lesson one about extraction. There are two such procedures, medical with label “embarrassment, inconvenient or choice” using a longer instrument to enter the cavity, the uterus.
The dental procedure entitled “infection uses a small instrument to enter the cavity named “mouth.”
Both procedures may require crushing the crown, ugh and looking at a picture of an extracted molar you sometimes see four roots. Christian “bigots” might equate them to the medical procedure as two legs and two arms. Hands at the end of those teeny weeny arms once were pictured encircling a surgeon’s finger during a pre-natal surgery.
Suction is always necessary during these procedures — no bits of molar left in the gums to cause problems and often the patient feels a thump, thump there, the same feeling holding a medically extracted red thing you see on Feb. 14 cards called Valentine’s stating “I love you.”
Just as dental, medical suction pieces must be counted and accounted for, even that tiny double sack. Remember your first accordion lesson when no music came out, only air? Those pieces counted prevent infection and sometimes death after a medical procedure.
Neither procedure is a happy one, and some memories last forever.
Two years after adding two beautiful babies to our family I was blessed with another beautiful daughter from my womb. Years later I cried at the grave of my fourth beloved child’s biological mother’s grave in undying gratitude that she had the courage to give my son life and to me.
Mr. Gerenscer, your “dead Jesus” is very alive in our family.
Lorraine Schaefer
Payne
Thank you for your support
Thank you who shared photos, videos and stories about your pain, struggles and triumphs. I am truly humbled for your trust and know that each of your stories will be in my heart forever.
To Paulette Szyknowy, Elisbeth Webb and Carris Murphy, of Paulette’s Studio of Dance in Toledo, each of you have created a judgement-free village. To Alica Boxhorn, and my fellow students, your friendship challenged me to do this event. The encouragement of you and the other instructors has changed me forever.
To Pastor Jim Brehler and the congregation of St John’s United Church of Christ for hosting this event, your ministry, mentorship and friendship transformed my spiritual journey for eternity. Pastor Curt Mews and the entire congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Defiance, thank you for allowing me to worship with you for 22 years, and Sylvania United Church of Christ for accepting me along my spiritual journey, as a loving, open and affirming congregation, even though I still have questions as to who I am and why.
To the Equality of Defiance Committee, thank you for embracing my vision.
Jason Ruder, I’m proud to be your friend. God still loves you, He still has a plan for you and He will use you to help forge a path for others.
To siblings Terri (Bob), Dick (Cindy), Herb (Karen), Tami (Doug), Cousin Bobbi (Kelby), thank you for your love, support and forgiveness over the years, even though I didn’t show it back.
Thanks to Julia Kunesh, Natasha Flores and the staff at Downtown Roots, along with Stacie Price, Abby Lenhart, and Lynn Garza; Joann Bailey of Paulding Schools and Jeff Leonard for his service to the Defiance community and may his retirement bring health and happiness. To Todd Shafer and the Defiance police, thank you for providing security.
Thank you to the businesses of Defiance and organizations that gave time, resources and information, and to Seth Schlegel, Tom and Jen Hart for being pioneers of Defiance’s LGBTQ community.
To Jennifer Barlage CNP and Jessica Kajfasz PSYD, both of Defiance Mercy, thanks for saving me and helping me understand and identify who I truly am.
To Mel Andrews, the staff of WTOL, thank you for reporting about this event, and in the future my journey to Sylvania Schools.
To the Defiance community, all events from Defiance Equality will promote the diversity of this community as an open and affirming place to work, live, worship and attend school.
Robb Shaffer
Defiance
Thankful for motorcyclist’s help
When you hear the rumble of a motorcycle, “you might be entertaining an angel unaware.” (Hebrews 13:2)
Our angel stopped by on Saturday, June 18, to help my 80-year-old husband as he was trying to pull his stuck mower out of the wet ditch. I never saw his face, as I looked out our patio door on the situation.
He simply got into my husband’s truck and did what was needed to get the job done. Mission accomplished! He restarted his bike, and was on his way.
With the state of the world, it is reassuring to know that someone would interrupt their plans for the day to stop and help someone in need. His kindness and selflessness will long be remembered by us. Many thanks and blessings to you.
Pearl Elder
rural Ney
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.