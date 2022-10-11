Remember Alpha Delta Kappa this month
October is Alpha Delta Kappa month. Alpha Delta Kappa is an honorary international organization of women educators, founded in 1947.
During this time of celebration, a heartfelt thank you goes out to all educators, both active and retired. In addition, it is important to recognize that teachers need and value the contributions of the rest of the team including the administrative staff, principals, guidance counselors, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians, and the students’ families.
Thank you to everyone who supports the education of our future generation of leaders.
Monica Kanouh
Defiance
Making the case for life
Brian Barnett made an excellent case in a recent letter in favor of life, mainly anyone claiming to defend life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness should defend life.
Also, a human fetus whom we all know by the science has a heartbeat signifying life. is a person and should not be aborted under any circumstances. Thank you.
Barbara Fitzenrider
Defiance
Putnam levy ensures transportation
My name is Rosalinda Garnica and I am a wheelchair-bound, dialysis patient from Putnam County. I depend on the Council on Aging for transportation three times a week to my treatments.
They also take me to pick up my groceries, get my hair done, and so many other little things that I need to do. I have no other form of transportation, and if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to get around. The drivers are all so nice and helpful. They are dependable. I never have to worry about them being late or missing my appointments because no one shows up.
This service is a very needed thing in the county because we do not have a bus or taxi system here, and older people who can’t drive and don’t have family close, greatly depend on the Council on Aging.
Please consider voting yes for the Putnam County Council on Aging levy on Nov. 8.
Rosalinda Garnica
Ottawa
Putnam service makes roads more safe
I support the Council on Aging levy increase on the ballot Nov. 8 because it is safer for everyone if I am not driving.
My family is not always available and the Council drivers are always caring and concerned about me. They do things for me that are no longer feasible to do for myself. I have severe arthritis, which makes lifting, carrying and walking any distance difficult.
I can call the Council and they will either shop for me, and deliver my groceries, or do a grocery pick up order and deliver it. They also provide transportation to my doctor appointments. They are always very friendly and helpful.
Their services are a very great need in our community. Pleaseconsider voting yes for the Council on Aging levy Nov. 8.
Evelyn Martin
rural Cloverdale
Men don’t understand abortion issue
I have debated whether or not I should write this for because it will expose my private life to everyone, but the time has come and it needs to be addressed.
I have read many letters mostly from men citing their opinions on abortion, an opinion that will never sit well with me for a slew of reasons but mostly because men cannot become pregnant.
So now onto my story, abortions are healthcare whether or not you believe that it is a medical fact. I, myself have had three abortions all of which were necessary because my life was at risk due to miscarriage. I lost three babies that were all wanted.
I had to work with my doctor to make a choice that was best for me and my husband. When you create policies that decide when life begins and end with no actual medical information, you are endangering the lives of women, many of whom have living children at home.
Why is a living women’s life less important than her fetus? The fetus cannot survive without the woman.
I ask these men, with such strong opinions, how many women do you know that have had abortions medical or otherwise? Do you know how many women die, in this country, one of the most developed in the world from complications of pregnancy and child birth? How about how many women denied access to abortion that are then murdered by their partners?
When and why women choose to have abortions are a choice between them, their doctor and their god. I will never understand why Christians think that everyone should abide by their religious beliefs because I promise you, if these were Muslims, Jews or Hindus wanting to push their beliefs we would be crying out for religious freedom.
Please do not ever believe that women make these decisions on a whim because I can promise you that no matter what the reasons behind the abortion are that is not the case at all, and until you walk in someone’s shoes please allow them to make decisions for themselves.
Jessica Babcock
rural Defiance
