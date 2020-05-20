Moves by the Trump administration and the Republican led Senate in the past three years reflect little concern for working families.
The average refund from tax cuts in 2017 was $90 higher, nationally, in 2018 than 2017. However, taxpayers receiving the largest refund increases had an adjusted gross income (AGI) of at least $200,000. The biggest winners from Trump's tax cuts were large businesses. Between 2017 and 2018, corporations paid 22.4% less income tax. The total value of refunds issued by the IRS to businesses also increased by 33.8% nationally.
With passage of the 10-year Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017, the Trump administration forecast a long-term investment, jobs, and deficit-reducing boom. In reality, the tax cut was a shot-in-the-arm that lasted less than a year; it failed to boost investment or jobs and will not ever fill the multi-trillion dollar deficit hole with promised revenue growth. Data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis shows that the federal deficit grew 17% from 2017 to 2018 and 26% from 2018 to 2019.
In the CARES relief act (coronavirus stimulus package) of April 2020, a massive tax break for the wealthy was tucked into the final version even though Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee had fought to block it during earlier negotiations.
When Republicans passed their 2017 tax plan, a limit on business losses was placed to reduce the amount owed in taxes. The limitation was needed to get a 50-vote process in the Senate. To bypass the limitation of the 2017 tax plan, Republicans used provisions of the Covid-19 relief package.
Eighty-two percent of the benefits of the new Covid-19 tax break will go to real estate and hedge fund investors, and people making $1 million or more a year, The Washington Post reported, citing an analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation. The estimated 43,000 people who will benefit from the provision will each see their tax liability fall by an average of $1.7 million this year — costing the government more than $90 billion. That tax break is more than 1,400 times larger than the $1,200 stimulus checks the federal government issued to individuals with incomes up to $99,000.
In three years of the Trump administration, the rich have received many financial breaks while the needs of working families and the poorest Americans go unmet.
Ed Singer
rural Defiance
Defiance is a great place to live.
I was shopping at Lowe's when my sugar bottomed. The Lowe's employees got me a stool to sit on, got me candy cars and Gatorade. God bless them.
Curtis, the manager from Keybank was there, and drove me home, then Mike Peffley unloaded my truck and stayed with me until I was okay. Then Dave Doust's daughter, Tammy, came and put a Life Alert on me.
Defiance is a great place to live. God bless Defiance, and God bless Ohio and America.
Bill; Houck
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.