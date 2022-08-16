Violating a ‘fundamental legal principle’
Though grateful for Rev. Steemsma’s acknowledgment of my objectivity, I would hope he’d lend some critical thought to my specific proposals regarding Ohio abortion law.
While Steemsma is quite correct in identifying states contemplating relatively restrictive legislation regarding the latter, it’s only fair to point out others (New York, California, Oregon, etc.) whose abortion laws are so liberal as to permit the procedure for just about any reason up to and possibly beyond actual delivery; which is precisely why any federal standard would be unsatisfactory at best, and at worst, ruinous to our national integrity.
Recall how religious wars tore Germany apart in the 16th and 17th centuries, when passions regarding transubstantiation and papal infallibility were at least as intense as are those surrounding abortion today. Only with the agreement (Treaty of Westphalia) to leave these matters up to the individual German states, did the wars of religious genocide finally end.
I have profound respect for the good work Rev. Steemsma does when counseling a woman deeply troubled with an unexpected pregnancy. Leaving the final decision entirely up to her, however, violates a fundamental legal principle, i.e., “one should never judge one’s own case.” I realize this sounds cold and unfeeling, but a human life is at stake here, and when such is terminated there must be public accountability.
Recognizing the conflict between this and the sovereignty of the woman over her own person, I propose such be a matter of civil rather than criminal law with judgments, if any, set accordingly. Furthermore, recognizing that each case of this sort is highly unique, I recommend common rather than statutory law as the former, while possibly inconsistent in its initial stages, offers not only greater long-term flexibility, but eventually a storehouse of precedents by which public attorneys and jurors may be guided.
I suspect my approach would yield a high level of sympathy by all relevant parties in those cases of great emotional and physical need described by Rev. Steemsma. Unfortunately the termination of a pregnancy has increasingly become a matter of convenience in a “culture” that sees nature’s greatest miracle as a disease, the unborn as a parasitic tumor and abortion, rather than a rare necessity, a liberation to be embraced and even celebrated should the child show signs of birth defects, or worse still, threaten a woman’s path to the corporate boardroom.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
