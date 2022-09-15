Abortion not a constitutional right
It seems we have a lot of people who refuse to accept fact. Abortion is not and never has been a constitutional right or a right of any kind.
Read Article 3 of the Constitution which clearly defines the four powers of the Supreme Court: 1) hearing civil cases; 2) protecting individual rights granted by the U.S. Constitution; 3) deciding the guilt or innocence of those accused of violating the criminal laws of the U.S. government or an appeal to same; and 4) acting as a check upon the legislative and executive branches and state government or local governments.
At no time has the Constitution ever given the SCOTUS the ability to make up rights out of thin air or to interpret what the law says or what they think it means. It’s been this way for over 240 years! The only way to change this is by a constitutional amendment and that takes two-thirds of both chambers, and then it’s sent to the states who have a maximum of seven years (decided in Dillon v. Gloss, 256 U.S. 368) to get it passed and returned to the Congress who must have another two-thirds vote before it’s sent to the president for a signature and becomes part of the Constitution.
There have been over 22,000 attempts to modify the Constitution and only 27 times has it been changed. And no Biden cannot mandate any form of federal tax monies to be used for the promotion of or the procedure of abortion as this would violate the Hyde Amendment which has been federal law for over 70 years, which means neither Medicaid nor Medicare can pay for this or violate federal law.
Abortion isn’t law and never has been, so why all the fuss about codifying it into law? Maybe all the abortion supporters should understand what the law and rulings say before they make themselves look more desperate and foolish then they already have or take their whine and cheese party somewhere else.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
Are you better off?
So, Ms. Williams thinks we should just trust President Biden and the Democrats and everything will be okay?
In her letter she did not mention the 40-year high in inflation caused by Democrats’ reckless spending and Biden’s war against fossil fuels. I wonder what world Williams lives in. Apparently, she doesn’t have to pay an extra $25 a week for gas, so she can go to work and shop for groceries, as I have to do.
I guess she will not have to pay an extra $600 (or more) for the increased cost of propane to heat her home this winter. For the first time in my 76 years there are items in the grocery I cannot afford. Not steak or lobster, that has long been too expensive. I’m talking about fresh fruit and hamburger.
I’m not the only one in this position. Every food bank across the country is reporting large increases of people looking for food to help their Biden-ravaged budgets. Two thirds of Americans now live paycheck to paycheck. When you cause the price of diesel fuel to rise, the price of grocery items increases to cover the cost.
She did not address the increase in crime sweeping the country due to her party’s defund-the-police plan and their insane belief that because too many people of color are in jail, no more should go to jail, even if they commit a crime. That worked out well in Memphis when a young teacher and mother were murdered by a violent criminal released early from prison.
When we want to keep our guns for protection, Biden calls us semi-fascists and says if we want to defend ourselves we better get F-15 fighter jets just like he has. Is that a threat to gun owners?
Biden then gives a speech, screaming his frustration, calling half the country semi-fascists all while bathed in red light that looked like a cheap horror movie set.
Biden is a failure as president. He denied a request last fall to produce 750 million COVID tests for the holiday season when we predictably ran short of much needed tests. He even let American babies run out of food, although there were pallets of baby food on the border for immigrants.
Ask yourself if you are better off than you were two years ago.
Darlene Prince
rural Continental
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.