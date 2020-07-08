Part of problem is missed
Thoughts on the passing scene.
First, about the much publicized increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ohio. The number of daily confirmed cases in Ohio has risen; in fact it almost doubled in the last half of June. In the period from 6/17 to 7/1, It went from an average of 364 new cases daily (from 6/3 to 6/17) to 711. That’s an increase of over 95%. During that time, the average number of daily deaths went from 21 to 18.
If the number of new cases was really something to be worried about, wouldn’t the number of deaths also be troublesome? Since our number of daily deaths has gone down, something besides the number of daily new cases must explain the change. I suggest the change is caused by the number of daily tests being done. If Ohio is testing twice as many people as they were in early June, the number of new cases is not alarming and is no reason to revert to oppressive government restrictions.
Here is a quote from Jake Sierra’s letter of July 2: “As individuals with free will, we are responsible for our actions, ... .”
I have no argument with that statement, nor the rest of the sentence I took it from. My objection is that it seems that only the actions of people accused of racism are being dissected. In every instance of alleged police brutality there are two people involved. Why are only the police being held responsible for their actions? Why aren’t the perpetrators, suspects or law breakers being held responsible for their actions?
As I enumerated in my last letter, in nearly every case of alleged police brutality, the “victim” was not following police orders and/or resisting arrest. Shouldn’t we hold them responsible for their actions? George Floyd was not shot over a $20 bill! He was not shot at all. A fake $20 bill was involved and resisting arrest was also involved!
I recall no one being shot for playing with a toy gun. I read of two children who had real-looking toys being told to put them down and instead they pointed them at officers. Shouldn’t they be held responsible for their actions?
My point is that if we only assign responsibility for police brutality to the police, we’re missing a large part of the problem and will never completely solve it.
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
What causes law breaking?
In response to Mr Kohl’s points he made on July 7:
I agree stable two-parent families, strong work ethics, etc. are important factors for developing children to have. Acknowledging this is not “unconscious” racism or any sort of prejudice. What matters is how you use this information.
If you see there is a large number of black-on-black killings, you may surmise this might be the result of a lack of those factors. However, through light research and common sense, you come to see: 1.) according to the FBI, 90.1 percent of black homicide victims were killed by other blacks; 83.5 percent of white victims were by other whites, and 2.) as with white people, black people tend to live near those of their same race, leaving the argument of black-on-black killings in this context moot.
We can also agree everyone should be treated equally. Where we differ is whether or not everyone is treated equally. It’s all fine and dandy that you or I treat any random person with respect and dignity, but the aggregate of everyone’s actions (including at the personal, local and federal levels) showcases the reality that not everyone is treated equally or fairly. I would cite more data, but that would be deemed a “statistical inference.”
Moreover, it’s important to expand your worldview beyond your own anecdotal experiences. If we don’t energetically encourage everyone to treat others with respect and dignity, rather than solely worrying about our own individual actions, we further risk recreating Martin Niemoller’s “first they came.”
While you warned readers “to be careful when doing statistical inference,” I would caution you in using philosophical thought experiments. Rawls’ “Veil of Ignorance,” upon which you modeled your response, is criticized for not going far enough to remove social inequalities but simply redress them. The Civil Rights Movement isn’t new; what makes this moment different is people are tired of temporarily addressing inequalities. It’s now time to remove them.
Finally, it’s important to note that when we hear others tout their lack of sympathy, or pure indignation, for black people because “they steal/sell drugs/ commit crimes,” it is imperative we ask ourselves why. Why would they do such things?
Could it be, as Kohl implies, they lack “a strong work ethic” or “management of time and money?” Or, perhaps, is it an unrelenting, systemic and racist oppression that pushes some to break laws?
Jake Sierra
Defiance
