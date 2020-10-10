Kennedy will show ‘judicial restraint’
Our Ohio Constitution, which is modeled after the United States Constitution, empowers us, the voters, to select those who would serve as judges. In November, we will elect justices to the Ohio Supreme Court, and I ask all of my friends, family, and neighbors to join me in voting for Justice Sharon L. Kennedy.
I fully support Sharon for this position because of her judicial philosophy. She believes in judicial restraint. Think about where our great nation would be if judges made up the law as they went along. We would have a complete breakdown of our constitutional system of government.
When Alexander Hamilton wrote Federalist Paper 78 to explain the role of the federal judiciary, he indicated that the judicial branch would be the “least dangerous branch.” That judges will “neither have force or will, but merely judgement.”
I believe that judges must honor their limited role in government and only interpret the law as it is written. They must not rewrite the law or legislate from the bench. The decisions that Sharon has authored since joining the court are on her website at www.kennedyforohio.com.
Don’t take my word for it. Read for yourself. And when you do, you’ll join me in voting for a constitutionalist justice — Justice Sharon L. Kennedy.
Laurie Lucas
rural Defiance
‘Democracy is in your hands’
Just when we thought our country couldn’t take more turmoil, we are facing a hotly contested election and a Supreme Court vacancy at the same time. Lawsuits affecting voting rights have already been filed, and the new justice may promptly be tasked with determining whether the man who appointed her stays in office.
I can’t guess how it may turn out, but we know for certain that crucial health care issues will come before the high court very soon. When efforts to repeal Obamacare failed in Congress, the White House threw its support behind a lawsuit that aims to declare it unconstitutional. Coverage for young adults on family plans, and protection for pre-existing conditions like diabetes and cancer, may be eliminated.
In four years of Republican rule, no new health care plan was enacted. Now Republicans are busy rewriting history. They voted dozens of times to cancel our protections, but claim they supported them all along. And the man in the White House just issued an executive order stating that protecting those with pre-existing conditions is “United States policy.”
Health specialists call this “empty rhetoric.” In the absence of actual law, it leaves patients at the mercy of insurance companies just like we were back in 2008.
Politicians may think they have plenty of time to pass new laws, but people who live with life-threatening conditions can’t wait. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 epidemic continues to spread at the rate of about 40,000 new cases each day.
Those who survive often face reduced abilities due to lung scarring, damage to other organs, and in some cases a long term chronic-fatigue-like syndrome. Will these become the pre-existing conditions of the future?
Regardless of these uncertainties, or even because of them, voting is more important than ever. In Ohio, early voting began on Tuesday and continues through the morning of Nov. 2. Check with your board of elections for hours and closures. If you go to vote in-person — whether you go early or on Nov. 3 — be sure to wear a mask and maintain social distance.
Health officials say this is no riskier than going to a grocery store. You can use an absentee or mail-in ballot, if you prefer. This is perfectly legal and safe. Be sure to return your voted ballot to the post office or your board of elections as soon as possible. Democracy is in our hands.
Marion Hanson
Defiance
Mayer has ‘caring, helpful attitude’
This letter is in support of Diane Mayer for Defiance County commissioner. I have known Diane for over 35 years. Both of my parents, Don and Dorothy Howard, were regulars at the Defiance County Senior Center when Diane was the director.
My family and I saw firsthand Diane’s kind, caring, helpful manner to everyone, especially those who needed extra help and care. Her “job” did not end when the center closed each day. Diane “adopted” those who didn’t have anyone to take them to the doctor and the hospital, and she sat and supported people during surgeries and death.
With her caring, helpful attitude and her loyal, strong work ethic all her knowledge and experience as a Defiance County Township trustee, I know Diane will continue to serve all of Defiance County in the very best way possible.
I am sorry my vote in Indiana won’t count for her, but yours will. Please consider voting for Diane Mayer for Defiance County commissioner.
Jane Zeller
Fremont, Ind.
A leader should be for everyone
I am very sorry to hear Mr. Trump and his wife have contracted the coronavirus, and hope for them a speedy and complete recovery. I thought he looked good with a mask on, even if he is against them.
I voted for him in 2016, but will not vote for him again in 2020 as he has proven he is unworthy of being president of the United States the way he has lied, been so deceitful, been an adulterer and saying mail-in ballots are fraudulent, and if he loses he won’t leave office under fraud like this.
He distrusts everyone while he is the one everyone had better watch. No one thought that Hitler could do all the bad things he did either, but this guy is acting just like he did by getting rid of people in high positions and replacing them with people he picks, so be careful everyone.
I heard him talk nice one time, but a couple of days later came his debate with Biden, and it wasn’t much of a debate as he made sure he was the only one talking. So, he showed again that he really is a dictator. I have seen him say a lot of nasty things, and it’s not fake news or hearsay as I saw it come out of his mouth.
One thing I won’t forget is when he said we should wear it as a badge of courage only having 60,000 deaths from COVID-19. After 200,000 deaths he is patting himself on the back saying what an outstanding job that his administration has done when there should have been a lot less death if it would have been handled right.
A leader, especially, has to be for everyone, not just himself, and has to be prepared not to win all the time, but this guy only thinks he is winning all the time when he is really a loser and a sucker. He wasn’t a vet, and that is very easy to understand after you hear him talk a few times and understand his me, myself and I attitude on everything.
Paul Ort
rural Defiance
Vote as if ‘your life depends on it’
The second wave of coronavirus is beginning to appear as positivity rates and hospitalizations rise in Ohio and across the country. Wisconsin declared a public health emergency two weeks ago and mandated mandatory mask use.
Republican state legislators filed lawsuits in Wisconsin, as they have in Ohio, suing to block a statewide mask mandate. Hospitalizations, a lagging indicator of infections, have nearly doubled in Ohio the last two weeks over the summer average.
COVID-19 is a very real and quickly growing threat to us and our loved ones regardless of location, wealth or politics. If you escaped the first wave do not expect to be so lucky in the second wave now underway. Epidemiologists say disease spread makes certain the coronavirus will affect you or someone you know, if it hasn’t already.
Importantly, there are practical things we can do to minimize the risk of getting sick and dying! COVID-19 is a preventable disease! The best way to prevent it is avoiding exposure. It is well established that wearing a mask, social distancing and hand washing all significantly reduce disease spread.
Another important way to combat the disease (voting) was published Oct. 8 in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). It stated: “... our current political leaders have demonstrated that they are dangerously incompetent. We should not abet them and enable the deaths of thousands more Americans by allowing them to keep their jobs.”
The entire NEJM editorial (“Dying in a Leadership Vacuum”) can, and should be, ready by googling that title. Be safe, be wise and vote like your life depends on it because it does.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Dickens offered wisdom
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to heaven, we were all going direct the other way — in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.” — Charles Dickens
These words were written over 160 years ago as the opening paragraph of Charles Dickens’ classic novel, “A Tale of Two Cities.” They remind us of our own times. Light and darkness. Hope and despair. Today we call these opposites polarization: our inability to hear other’s truths.
Dickens was referring to the disparity between social classes in his times by writing about injustices that led to the French Revolution. When Trump mounts the balcony and strips off his protective mask complaining that we can’t let this pandemic dominate us, he channels French Queen, Marie Antoinette, who advised her starving people to “eat cake.”
Most of us do not live in a taxpayer-funded mansion with an in-house medical staff of doctors, nurses, physicians’ assistants and a fully equipped operating room. This privilege blinds Trump to others’ experience, others’ truths.
More than 210,000 people have had their lives cut short by COVID-19, people with family, friends, neighbors and communities actively mourning their loss. My mother admonished me if I couldn’t say anything nice, then say nothing at all. Would that Trump had the advantage of a family who valued generosity over greed, humility over pride, empathy over self-conceit.
Our nation needs a leader who understands the pain that loss brings. We need a leader who listens to those who have trained and prepared for years to manage crises. We need a leader who will work hard to heal our nation from the divisions cynically sown by politicians and media that discard their principles to profit from power. Vote for Joe Biden. And hope “that real love and truth are stronger in the end than any evil or misfortune in the world,” as Dickens stated.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
Policies run counter to ‘spiritual man’
“Endowed by our Creator with (divine, God-given) rights.”
Genesis 1:3: “And God said, let there be light, and there was light ... .” Verse 27: So God created man in his own image ... .”
Over 5,000 years later mankind can copy images God made by separating electrons from light rays so that we can see visions in our living room. Recently, Alex Trebeck’s image appeared in a “Jeopardy” vision inferring in the “rights” category that Czar Nicholas II’s divine right was killed by the communists, but Alex Trebeck represented the “foolish man” of I Corinthians 2:14-16 not knowledgeable of divine (created) rights given by supernatural power, thus leaving Alex as another “natural man” (I Corinthians 15) descended from Adam. Adam, as God’s first Earth son (Luke 3:38) believed the lie of Satan that Adam could be a god by having knowledge of evil (Genesis 3:5).
By contrast, the “spiritual man” (I Corinthians 15), Jesus the Christ, was sent from heaven as a “holy one” to stop Satan, a “watcher” (John 17:3, Daniel 4:23) from taking over the Earth. Mankind’s knowledge was further limited by God when the Earth’s population, all on one continent (“Pangea theory” and Peleg, Genesis 10:25), speaking the same language (Genesis 11:1), united, thinking they had the right to build a tower who’s peak would reach heaven (Genesis 11:4), which caused God to confuse the language (probably similar to Hebrew or Aramaic) to limit mankind’s knowledge (Genesis 11:6).
The U.S.A. still pledges “one nation under God.” But the NEA’s “natural man” policies teach man playing instead of the “spiritual man” praying, and tells students, just as Satan said, that their lives are in their own hands (“gods”), so playing with live bacteria is okay and protesting law enforcement is okay until stopped by natural law smoke (Portland).
Soon, an “endowed by our Creator with life” advocate being questioned about spiritual man rights will be vilified for agreeing to be a judge on the U.S. Supreme Court who will support Creator-endowed rights from super natural law.
The blood of 60 million fetuses is crying out to God from the Earth (Genesis 4:10). Denied from being “born again”? “That which is born of the flesh is flesh; that which is born of the Spirit is Spirit ... .” (John 3:3-38)
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
