Be forgiving and positive
We will be brief, be bold and be gone.
As we prepare to celebrate our 28th annual National Forgiveness and Happiness Day on Monday, Nov. 1, in conjunction with All Saints Day, we are sending messages of forgiveness and happiness before, durin, and after the event using the pay-it-forward method across northwest Ohio, our nation and the world.
Please view the following messages and share them with others during the coming two weeks and beyond: Be humble. See the good. Help other people at all times. Care, encourage, love, listen, forgive one another no matter what. Give thanks in all circumstances. Be positive in all things. Have an attitude of gratitude. Know Jesus as your best friend. Be like Jesus to everyone you meet.
These words of wisdom will provide a spiritual vaccine to build strong immune systems to help protect us and keep us safe from sickness, illness, disease and the current virus. This combination of the spiritual and physical vaccines will help prevent the virus in a greater degree for one and all.
The entire True Happiness Plan and Gospel of the Kingdom messages can be viewed on www.unconditionallovelive.com.
Bob “Mr. Happy” Moyers
rural Liberty Center
Wall is a ‘poor solution’
A recent letter endorsed former President Trump’s plan to build a wall on the Mexican border. Personally, I have always thought this was a poor solution to the problem of illegal immigration.
The problems with a physical barrier are many and varied. There is the matter of securing private property to build the wall, logistics for personnel and materials, the fact that some of the topography makes a barrier impossible, and the fact that Trump’s planned wall would have rendered some American properties outside the wall. Factcheck.org, run by The Annenberg Center for Public Policy, found that during Trump’s term, only 40 miles of barrier were constructed where none had existed before. At that rate of construction, a wall covering the entire expanse of the 1954 mile border would take 200 years to build. What is more, there were reports and photographs of illegal immigrants defeating the new barriers using hand tools, and some of the newly erected sections were toppled by wind.
Even most liberals can concede that illegal immigration is a problem, but a more effective solution to curbing illegal immigration is targeting employers who employ illegal immigrants. Were we to remove the possibility for employment, we would end the problem of illegal immigration, as it would be impossible to continue living here without a source of income. This method would be much less costly than a physical barrier, and it would apply equally to those who didn’t cross illegally at the border. The border barrier myth ignores those who come here completely legally, but merely overstay a visa.
That said, we require a certain degree of immigration, and we should be working less on barriers to access and more on immigration reform to make the process clear and reasonably streamlined.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
