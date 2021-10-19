Enslavement to government
This past June the U.S. decided to celebrate the end of one form of enslavement that our country has endured.
But it’s essential that people understand that slavery has manifested itself in many ways throughout the entirety of human existence with varying degrees of brutality and disgust, with loss of privacy and personal agency, and this almost certainly occurred in the species that preceded ours.
Furthermore, it continues today in our own country and throughout the world mostly in forms not as severe as blacks endured in Africa, where Africans were first enslaved by their own fellow Africans and then sold by them to people throughout the world.
People enslaving their own people is quite common. We are doing it now to ourselves, and almost without exception, we are all involved — many of us playing the part of both slave and slaver.
By the way, the slavery blacks endured in this country was certainly terrible, but some other forms have been much worse. It is not uncommon to hear blacks say that “a price was put on us” or “we were treated like cattle.” Both comments are of course true, but both imply that they, the slaves, had a positive value.
Not all slaves had that luxury. Sometimes slaves had no value, or even a negative value, and were deliberately worked to death. That sort of thing was common in Russian gulags and Nazi and Japanese death camps just this past century — less than 100 year ago — and may be going on now in western mainland China.
So what is the nature of the slavery we have going on now throughout the world?
It centers around the notion of federal/central governments involvement and instantiation of “forced charity” — an oxymoron if ever there was one. From the standpoint of the law it involves something called “positive rights,” suggesting others owe you something because you exist.
“Negative rights,” in contrast, involve protecting some of those things you already have — e.g. your life, your privacy, your speech, your religion, your property, etc. The instantiation of negative rights prevents others, including governments from interfering with, or taking these things from you.
The protection of negative rights is what the Constitution is all about, and why it’s so important. The instantiation of positive rights allows and necessitates legalized theft and legalized enslavement.
David Teitlebaum
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.