Support for police appreciated
I would like to personally thank the people of Defiance for all of their generous support. It really means a lot to us at the Defiance Police Department.
Your efforts boost morale and brighten the day. All the kind words, kind gestures, donations and prayers do make a difference.
I can attest throughout all these years that the citizens of Defiance have stood beside us through thick and thin in a meaningful way.
Again, thanks for all the many ways you back us. It really does lighten the load.
Lee Martinez Jr.
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Lee Martinez Jr. is Defiance’s assistant police chief.)
Clinton Street proposal has concerns
My wife and I were reading the article in The Crescent-News about the Clinton Street proposal — updating the traffic lanes.
Remove truck traffic? Ohio 66 is a designated truck route to keep truck traffic off other roads. It is a truck route for a reason.
Portable scales? If the traffic speed limits cannot be enforced on Clinton Street, then what staffing is going to operate the scales?
Speeds on Clinton Street cannot be that bad as there’s a traffic light at every block. Compare that to Ayersville Avenue, between Edgewood Drive and Dohoney Road.
Noise? A city has noise. So, let me see if I have this straight? We are looking at disrupting the majority of the traffic flow (that is already congested to those going to and from work) and that of the truck traffic so that we can satisfy the few?
In addition, if I were a merchant along Clinton Street, I would be wondering what more can happen to decrease my business?
Emergency response vehicles will be waiting in a traffic jam.
All this for what? For a seasonal leisure pastime (riding a bike) and a so-called buffer? We just had a four-lane new bridge built, reversed the action of taking Fort Street from the initial two-way to a one-way and then back to a two-way, and now this idea?!
Looking at politics and decisions being made within the U.S., this type of idea should not be surprising. You will have U.S. taxpayers taking alternate routes as we did when the bridge was being replaced.
If our goal is to make the city of Defiance a park for the retired and those who want to take walks and ride their bikes, then do it all the way and block all the streets so the few can do so without any traffic at all.
“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” especially with taxpayers’ dollars that could be spent on needed things (like an extra law enforcement officer to monitor the speeds on Clinton Street).
Bradley Morrison
Defiance
Not all experiences are the same
My letter is a reply to Robert Kohl’s letter to the editor on June 30. In his, he outlines two types of racism: those whose ignorance drives ridicule towards non-white persons, and progressives who “insist all of us ‘supremacists’ follow their example.” He also mentions that the latter group “is often more insufferable,” which is a facetious claim made in bad faith.
Many people agree that the old-guard racists who spew vitriolic racial epithets, stereotypes, and slurs have been far more destructive to our society than some annoyingly vocal progressives. Do you think it was progressives who lynched Robert Fuller and Malcolm Harsch?
Of course, the progressives Kohl describes are not off the hook. I agree to the extent that there are hypocrisies among progressives who are such by name only. Politicians such as Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton and people who claim they “don’t see color” are the first examples that come to mind.
What many of these examples have in common is an inability either to see black people as more than just their racial identity, or to acknowledge their identity and the culture that comes with it. Supporting Black Lives Matter shouldn’t be like a fashionable Louis Vuitton coat that one can wear when they feel like it or when the politics support it.
Kohl then explains that despite vast historic accomplishments made by white people, his role in them is negligible, thus he doesn’t feel entitled to the rewards. The facts, however, do not care about his feelings. Simply put, Kohl and I will always glean unconscious benefits solely from being white. In no way am I saying our lives are easy.
What I am saying is that there are certain experiences that we will likely never go through. I did not grow up fearing that I’d be shot over a $20 bill, for sleeping in my home, or playing with a toy gun. I did not grow up knowing that, because of systemic racism, police are 2.67 times more likely to kill a black person than a white one, despite only making up 12% of the U.S. population.
As individuals with free will, we are responsible for our actions, especially if our actions include inaction over the atrocities committed over the prior months alone. If we are not vehemently anti-racist, instead of just not racist, the slippery slope will lead to further oppression and democratic backsliding.
Jake Sierra
Defiance
We can help improve America
I am sick and tired of destroying history by removing or trying to remove statues and names of all different places. Many have been there for in some cases over hundreds of years.
This is something that makes no sense to me. We were taught history in school and how our nation started and evolved through the years by growing as a mixture of nationalities. They do not teach our history in school now. They must think our country’s history is not important.
There have been strides throughout our history of people working to improve our racial problems, though not progressing as rapidly as this problem is. Always looking to the past is not the answer. What happened in the past cannot be corrected.
What happens in the recent past and in the future is what has to be addressed. Those are problems that we all can and need to address and rectify.
I hate what is happening with the killing of black people and white. All lives matter regardless of nationality. It is a sin and must be addressed immediately in a legal manner. The perpetrators must be held accountable.
Our country is hurting but with our faith and commitment maybe we will get better. Why do we not all realize that we are all Americans regardless of race or religion? Everyone in this great country should just simply say I am an American.
Take a serious look at yourself and see if there is some way you can improve as an American. Our forefathers declared all “Americans” are made equal. What is the matter people? Is that so difficult?
G. Murphy
Defiance
Nation is in moral decline
As a nation we are in a moral decline. We no longer know right from wrong. We have forgotten the Word from God.
In my devotions this morning the word faith came up a number of times. What is faith? The dictionary says faith is to believe, to have trust in and true to the facts. What are the facts we have today?
II Corinthians 5:7 says, “for we walk by faith, not by sight.” And 5:8 goes on to say, “yes, we are of courage and we would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord.”
I chose to walk with true faith in the Lord. It is time we become doers of the Word and not hearers of the Word. Remember God is in control, and on that I rest my case. What a great God.
John Wilson
Archold
