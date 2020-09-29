Trump tax cut is bad idea
Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax cut is a threat to Social Security no matter how he casts it. His administration has deferred the payroll tax through the end of this year and promises to make the deferral permanent.
The 12.4% payroll tax split between employers and workers is the major funding source for Social Security. The loss of the dedicated funding source will destabilize it, and will most likely end the program.
New legislation would be needed to tap into the general fund. It is extremely unlikely that anything would be passed with a divided Congress and a ballooning national debt.
Trump lies when he promises not to touch Social Security. His past actions prove this. Throughout his presidency he has repeatedly tried to cut this and Medicare. His proposed budgets have included steep cuts to these plans.
He is now killing the main source of funding, with no replacement. If he is re-elected Social Security and Medicare will be a thing of the past.
Jim Grant
Defiance
Keep corporate tax lower
I want to express my thoughts on what I consider important issues in the current campaign.
For years, U.S. business people tried to get Congress to reduce the 35% corporation income tax. They claimed it stifled business. They also felt Obama’s huge increase in regulations was burdensome. The Democrats refused to reduce the tax or regulations.
The U.S. had the lowest new business creation under the Obama presidency. One of the first things that president Trump did was to get that tax lowered to 21%. (It now matches the next highest country.) President Trump also started rolling back the business regulations passed by the Obama administration.
During past administrations many U.S. factories were moved overseas. A number of U.S. companies (Texas Instruments, for one) moved their HQ to the EU. Other companies merged with foreign companies to avoid the tax. After President Trump got the tax lowered and started repealing regulations, businesses were stimulated and expanded. Millions of new jobs were created.
During the Democratic National Convention they released the Biden tax plan. He wants to raise the corporation income tax to 28%. He also proposes other business taxes. (He does have some manufacturing incentives. Petr Svab claims that Biden’s incentives aren’t enough to offset his tax increases.) Biden stated in an interview that most of Obama’s regulations should be reinstated. President Trump’s plan is pro-manufacturing.
In the Kiplinger Letter Volume 97 No. 20, there is a reference to the need to revise U.S. tax laws so that taxes on manufacturing plants would be lower here than in China. If we hope to bring manufacturing back we need to lower taxes for them here.
To Democrats, businesses are “tax cash cows.” We should be looking at businesses as “producers.” What do they produce? Jobs, technology, economic activity, etc. Manufacturing plants “eat” technology. They are constantly looking for new ways to make products. They are looking for new products to make.
The choice is clear: do you want to see America grow its business and manufacturing? Or do you want to see more business and manufacturing made overseas? Think about that when deciding who to vote for.
If business headquarters are overseas, where will the next generation of managers come from? Where will new plants be built? Where will the R & D grants go? Why hasn’t the media discussed the economic plans of the candidates?
Jame Hitchcock
Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.