Trump only ‘defense’ against socialists
Thank God for Donald Trump. He’s our only “defense” against the Democratic-socialist elites. They took control of the Democratic Party of our parents years ago and have been working, behind the scenes, to make America into a Socialist-Marxist country.
The unexpected election of Donald Trump has caused major problems in the implementation of their Socialist plans. Two weeks after the 2016 election, the big money men, led by George Soros, called for a meeting of Democratic party leaders, senior members of Obama’s staff and left-leaning media leaders to assess the damage a Trump Administration could cause to their socialist plans. During the meeting, a comprehensive plan was developed to accomplish the following goals under a plan named “The Resistance:”
• 1. It would utilize Leaders from DOJ, FBI, CIA, the Democratic Party and Deep State operatives to cause major disruptions to the Trump Administration utilizing leaks to the press, endless investigations, impeachment trials and a ton of other dirty tricks.
• 2. Some of the hoped for goals were: disrupt the operation of Trump’s administration, possibly force Trump from office, possibly impeach him and make sure he is not re-elected.
• 3. Democratic party leaders would develop confidential alliances with Antifa and the radical elements within the BLM movement. Both groups tend to be left-leaning in their politics. These are extremely violent groups that are leading most riots in major U.S. cities. When asked about their ties to these groups, Democratic leaders refuse to talk about them, answer any questions or even say their names.
If Joe Biden is elected president, he would not have the mental or physical health required to function at the high energy level required of a president and his age would probable prevent him from actually functioning as president almost from day one.
Kamala Harris does not have the experience or skills to step in as president. This means the radical-socialist elites, who have been in total control of Joe’s activities for the last six months, will continue to control Joe and his activities. They will take control of our country and we will be on our way to becoming “The United Socialist States of America.”
Once a country loses its democracy, it is probably gone forever. You know what it’s like for you and your family living in our wonderful democracy. Do you really want to gamble on losing it because you don’t like Donald Trump’s personality?
Jerry Monnin
Defiance
