I am replying to the letter from Rolland Meyers that appeared in this column last week. He mentioned two federal bills. Unfortunately, neither accomplished what he credited them for!
First, he mentioned the Broadcast DATA Act and implied that it provided for broadcast expansion in rural areas. It did not.
The full name of the bill was, as best I can find online, was. Broadband Development Accuracy and Technological Availability Act. That name was shortened to be called the Broadband DATA Act, but it did not provide for increased broadband expansion in rural areas.
As per the Library of Congress, it required the FCC to collect and disseminate broadband service availability data from various sources and report their findings to Congress. The bill went on about how the information must be.collected and reported.
The Library of Congress did not mention anything about the bill requiring thr FCC to expand service to rural areas. Sorry, Rolland, but nice try to misinform readers.
Roland also mentioned the Investment and Jobs Act. He claimed the bill “provided $65 billion for broadband initiatives.” That much may be correct but, again, the Library Of Congress did mention that funding. It said the primary benefits of the bill were for the burying power lines in order to provide more reliable service and to improve scenic beauty.
The $65 billion was for beautification, not expanded broadband service for rural areas.
He them criticized our current House representative, for doing what elected representatives are supposed to do! That is to vote according to what their constituents want them to do.
Rolland calls that pandering, I call it representing what a majority of the people who elected him want him to do. Democrats do the same thing, supposedly.
More could be said about the misinformation in Rolland’s letter, but I’ll close after urging him to refrain from name-calling and other forms of propaganda. Stick to the facts, Rolland, the facts and nothing but the facts.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.