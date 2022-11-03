DPLS system provides ‘excellent service’
The Defiance Public Library System’s countywide library levy is up for renewal on Nov. 8th. This is one of those issues that, as library director, I’m not able to campaign for, but can share facts about.
This .75 mill, five-year levy provides approximately one third of the Defiance Public Library System budget. The library system serves the whole of Defiance County, with the main library in Defiance, and branches in Sherwood and Hicksville.
The Defiance Public Library System receives most of its funding from the Ohio Public Library Fund (PLF), which is 1.7% of the state General Revenue Fund. Each month, Ohio’s 88 public libraries receive income from the Public Library Fund (PLF). This is both wonderful, and sometimes a little scary. Since the PLF is based on the general fund, it rises and falls with the economy.
The library system’s .75 mill levy provides approximately one third of the library system’s budget and is the only levy the library system has. It was first approved by the voters in 2007 to make up for library budget shortfalls during the Great Recession. The five-year levy has since been renewed twice, in 2012 and 2017.
In 2021, the income received from the Public Library Fund was approximately $1.5 million. The countywide 0.75-mill library levy provided approximately $640,000. As you can see, the levy is important to funding the Defiance Public Library and its branches.
Decades ago, the Ohio Legislature designated public libraries as political subdivisions of the state, since the state largely or completely funded the libraries. Today that means that the library director reports to a Board of Trustees, who are independent in the same way village and city councils are.
The Defiance City Council serves as the library’s appointing authority, but otherwise is not involved in library management.
The library system has standards derived from state legislation that it must meet and is audited regularly by the Auditor of the State. It recently received an “excellent” rating from a Worker’s Compensation Board audit.
I know I’m biased, but I believe the Defiance Public Library System provides excellent services to county residents.
Cara Potter
Defiance
(Editor’s note: Cara Potter is executive director of the Defiance Public Library System.)
Be cautious in what you say, do
Larry Tonjes wrote a very good article in the Oct. 20 Crescent-News.
Each and every one of us should always pray and always be very cautious in what we say or do. After all, God is always watching everything we do and say.
Remember, make God in our life always first.
Who gives you strength when you need help? Always trust God.
Rose Ann Kunesh
Defiance
