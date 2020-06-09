Police presence is based on logic
I support the Constitution, so citizens getting together to have their views expressed is fine with me. But then once the sun sets the criminals and anarchists come out of the woodwork and do their best to destroy the community. This has happened again and again.
The protesters may have a real concern, and it is valid to express that concern. But then a policy that has been in place for some time starts to rear its ugly head. That policy is called sanctuary cities. It protects the criminal element in that community over the law-abiding, taxpaying citizen.
In many states those that are arrested are let go almost immediately. There is no penalty for their criminal conduct. But the media makes excuses for this political decision. Those in power are afraid of alienating this segment of their electorate. Their position and power are more important than the well-being of the honest, hardworking members of their community.
Concerns I have seen expressed about policing an area are based on statistics. If there is little crime in an area, the numbers of police in that area is reduced. If there is more crime in an area, the numbers increase. It’s just logic people.
So the police in some areas of the country have a serious training problem? Yes. But just maybe the citizens that are protesting also need a serious civics course about personal conduct and responsibility.
David Dodt
Defiance
Those who offer ‘hope and progress’
It is wonderful to read recent comments from the African American writer Ta-Nehisi Coates who finds glimmers of a better world amid the double whammy of our current virus epidemic and ongoing acts of racial injustice. Mr. Coates remarked, “I see hope. I see progress right now.” He explains, “The idea that black folks in their struggle against the way the law is enforced in their neighborhoods would resonate with white folks in Des Moines, Iowa, in Salt Lake City … that was unfathomable [in 1968] … it was mostly black folks in their own great anger and great pain … .[Today] there are people that are not black, that to some extent have some perception of what that pain and that suffering is.”
If you look at the protests nationwide, you know this is true: People of every race and ethnic group share the outrage at lawless killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. How can we not share outrage when the Minneapolis police department is documented using force against black citizens at seven times the rate it used against whites?
When Ms. Taylor was shot eight times in her own bed by police who came to the wrong apartment? When our black neighbors have been dying of the coronavirus at two and half times the rate of whites, and black workers toil for all our benefit in essential services and on the medical frontlines?
Yes, thousands of white, Latino, Asian and other protesters have come out against unequal justice across America. It is tragic that scant handfuls of violent looters and agitators hijack much of the political attention. Donald Trump ignores legitimate concern over police brutality, calling peaceful protesters anarchists, thugs, and left-wing radicals (although it’s white supremacists who put out calls on 4chan for infiltrating the protests).
Sen. Tom Cotton calls American streets a “battle space” where dissent should be crushed with overwhelming military force. Both these men support deploying U.S. military in states where governors have not requested intervention. They absurdly claim that police — who injured an elderly man in Buffalo, or trapped and prevented protesters from dispersing before lobbing tear gas — have suffered mob attacks.
If you believe the lies from those in power, please think twice. It is those who look beyond differences and find empathy who offer hope and progress. The people are far ahead of the “leaders” in healing our country.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Why the obsession with ‘The Wall’?
I must plead ignorance in totally failing to understand Donald Trump’s continued obsession concerning “The Wall.” But I still don’t get why Mexico should be expected to pay for fortifying the White House Bunker.
Steve Rettig
Archbold
