Hancock, Mayer are good choices
I remember the first time that I got to vote when I was 18 was the November election of 1989. It was important to me as it was going to be the first time that I got to make a difference.
Knowing that it was important, I asked for guidance on how to vote and more importantly, who to vote for. I asked my grandmother at the time, because she was very active in county government. She told me, “Whatever you do, be sure you vote for your local officials — judges, sheriff, and most important, your commissioners. The commissioners will affect you more than any other state or federal office holder. They make sure there are funds to have road plowed and fixed, local services and many other things around the county.”
I have taken that advice to heart in every election, and I vote for the person that I believe will do the best job and is a good person. I have not necessarily voted strictly for my party. With that being said, I will be voting for John Hancock and Diane Mayer for Defiance County commissioners.
I have known both of them for many years and I trust them to make the right decisions for Defiance County. John’s leadership and many years on Defiance City Council makes him an excellent candidate. So does Diane’s loyalty to helping all individuals in need, especially those with special needs that may get overlooked.
Do your part. If you are not registered to vote, do so now! Make a difference and vote.
Jay Brown
Defiance
So much for Trump’s economic ‘success’
If you are voting for President Trump solely on his boasted economic successes, take another look at his so-called “success.”
Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow falsely claims that Trump inherited a “stagnant” economy on the verge of recession. In fact, President Obama’s economy grew 4% in the fourth quarter of 2011, 5.5% in the second quarter of 2014, and 5% in the third quarter of 2014.
Trump, in his best three months’ growth showed 3.25% in the third quarter of 2017, 3.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 3.5% in the second quarter of 2018. As a candidate in 2016, Trump had boasted that his administration would post a 4%-6% increase in GDP— obviously a goal not reached. Under Obama the economy had posted six straight years of economic growth and was in line to post a seventh.
Trump inherited 76 straight months of job growth. In his last 31 months, President Obama created 6.91 million jobs compared to 5.85 million jobs for Trump in his first 31 months.
Recovering from the disastrous economy in 2008, by 2015 President Obama left office with a deficit of $585 billion. Due to Trump’s failed 2017 tax cuts, this year the national debt grew to $1.02 trillion.
Eric Trump claimed that wages had “grown through the roof” under his father. In fact, the main growth in wages (including the military) was due to cost of living increases as required by federal law. Average weekly earnings in July were up, but still 4% below the peak month of February 1973 over 40 years ago!
If Americans have money to invest, the stock market is doing well. However, investing is not an option for the unemployed. As of the end of August, jobless claims were over 58 million. According to the Aspen Institute, an estimated 30–40 million people in America could be at risk of eviction in the next several months.
Eric Trump misleadingly claimed that 82% of Americans would see their taxes go up significantly under Biden. In fact, Biden’s tax plan does not call for any direct tax increase for anyone making less than $400,000. Biden’s tax plan would remove protections from tax loopholes for corporations and increase taxes for the wealthiest.
Katherine Murphy
rural Cecil
More than a ‘single issue’ in play
A recent letter passionately addresses the issue of abortion. The writer concludes, “Do your homework. Check out their platform. Can you really vote for a party and/or candidate that condones the killing of innocent lives?”
The reality is that abortion continues to be on the decline, the law on the issue is clear and abortion is not permissible beyond the point of viability. The writer references 24 weeks, but the reality is that the number of abortions performed after this point is statistically insignificant.
I understand that this is a hot-button issue. That said, most objections to abortion seem to be couched in religious belief, and the reality is that Congress is constitutionally prohibited from making laws respecting an establishment of religion. If an individual has an objection to abortion, then by all means they should follow the indications of their conscience. That said, they have no right to project their moral objections onto others via law. Doing so is a violation of the free exercise of speech and the free exercise of religion of those others.
There is also a point regarding killing innocents. There are several points to be made here. While Trump gives lip service to opposing abortion, he hasn’t made preventing it a legislative priority, nor has any president in modern history. They have used it as a wedge issue to influence voters, the writer seems to indicate that speaking forcefully, while doing nothing on the issue, makes for an effective wedge.
Secondly, we have a president who has separated immigrant families, failed to wind down foreign wars and done effectively nothing in the face of a global pandemic, which thus far has resulted in 200,000 U.S. deaths, many of which were preventable.
Some may think that there is a moral imperative here that warrants such an intervention in law. I would posit this hypothetical: if we breech the wall of separation laid out in the First Amendment barring Congress from making laws respecting an establishment of religion, and then in 50 years the fastest growing religion in the world, Islam, becomes the majority belief in the U.S., would the writer be comfortable supporting laws establishing Sharia Law?
I agree with both the letter writer, and the writer to whom she was responding to, that we should vote. That said, the world is complicated, and there is much more in play than a single issue.
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
Give us a stronger voice to fight cancer
I recently had the honor of representing Ohio and meeting virtually with federal lawmakers to ask that they make cancer a national priority. I did this as a volunteer for American Cancer Society Cancer Action Networks (ACS CAN).
I, along with hundreds of other volunteers across the country, called on Congress to support life-saving policies that help people prevent and better treat cancer. We asked legislators for their support in increasing federal funding for cancer research and prevention programs and to improve equitable access to cancer clinical trials for underrepresented populations, including communities of color, people in rural areas and the poor.
By removing barriers to their participation, more people will be able to access the latest treatment and researchers will be able to enroll enough people to do their lifesaving work.
I had the opportunity to speak with Paul Hartman, HLA with Congressman Bob Latta’s office, and told him that cancer isn’t partisan — it touches every community. Congress should seize the opportunity to pass critical, bipartisan legislation that can help save lives and end cancer as we know it.
With more than 1,600 people dying from cancer every day, we must take legislative action on these important issues.
I encourage you to join us, giving us a stronger and louder voice in the fight against cancer. Visit fightcancer.org to be connected to people like me in your community.
Pam Niese
Glandorf
(Editor’s note: Pam Niese is a volunteer of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.)
