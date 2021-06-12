Ponder the nation’s future
As we approach the celebration of our great land’s founding, we should stop, think and soberly ponder the future of the United States.
We know that our land was founded in 1776 when patriots took up arms to defend their God-given rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness only after they were rebuffed many times by a distant and uncaring king.
These were not rash men. They did not seek glory or riches, and many died anonymously as paupers. “Burn Boston” and “ make John Hancock a beggar” are not the words of a greedy man, but they were the words of John Hancock.
There are those who tell a different story and would teach it to our youth. They say the U.S. was founded in 1619, a year seemingly chosen at random and based on the venal premise of chattel slavery, a founding that irreparably taints with evil all subsequent actions.
If this is taught in our schools for any length of time, we will have a generation who considers George Washington a fringe conspiracy theory.
The claims of institutional racism are false; all are equal under the law. Notice the dates of the injustices so often trumpeted as proof of our evil: there’s almost nothing after the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and most of the claims of police brutality are rebutted by camera footage of the “victim’s” criminal behavior.
We must regain control of the narrative before all is lost.
Jerry Stauffer
Continental
