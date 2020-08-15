Letter missed mark on Constitution
Oh, Mr. Goldenetz maybe you could have chosen a better day?
You are correct about one thing, “The differences between the two parties and the two candidates are so striking that the choice should be clear.”
That said, let’s look at your several conclusions.
“COVID leadership”: The president did, quickly close the door to China. Sadly, the door that was relevant was Europe, and he took no substantive steps after closing the border. To this day, experts indicate that masking and distancing could substantial contain the epidemic in eight weeks.
“Protesters”: Oddly, some would indicate that free speech is indicated in the U.S. Constitution, and that riots in Portland ended with the withdrawal of federal troops. The implications for free speech are self-evident.
“Racial attitude”: He claims “Democrats are mired in the past.” I would suggest that those defending monuments to traitors are mired in the past.
“Pride in America”: We should be proud when we do good, and we have. When we strive for equality under the law, when we provide for the common good, when we fight for the underdog.
Mr. Goldenetz misses the mark on the Constitution, to say nothing of the American ideal. The Declaration of Independence, while it may not be law, hits the nail on the head when it states “that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed … .”
Brian Barnett
Glendale, Mass.
Mayer would make good commissioner
Paula Wolford from Altamonte Springs, Fla. wrote a very nice letter about Diane Mayer in Saturday’s July 25 Crescent-News.
On Jan. 13, 1989 met Diane Mayer. She was working for the Defiance senior citizens. She drove the bus there.
At that time she was very dedicated in all of her work as she is now. She also has a very strong Catholic faith. I know that she would make a very good commissioner.
Please vote for Diane Mayer. She needs everyone’s vote. She will get the job done.
RoseAnn Kunesh
Defiance
Democrats ignore the violence
In his Aug. 6 letter to the editor, Ed Singer tries to sidestep several facts about the ongoing confrontation between rioters (not the protesters) and federal law enforcement in Portland, Ore.
Apparently, he did not see any of the U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s testimony in a House of Representatives hearing in July. He missed Barr asking Democratic representatives questioning him if it was not alright to burn down federal courthouses as that was, and is, the goal of rioters. To their shame, none of the Democrats answered his question.
The federal government has pictures of a rioter (now in custody) trying to burn down the federal Justice Center in Portland. Besides chasing out federal workers in a room that was set on fire, rioters endangered police and 289 convicts in prison in this facility. Did Singer see the pictures of the destroyed portions of Portland shown at the hearing?
Last weekend rioters burned and looted businesses in Chicago’s famous shopping mile. They justified this by calling it “reparations.”
Where is the Democratic leadership’s speaking out against these crimes, against rioters who possibly blinded three federal agents in Portland by aiming lasers at them? Instead we get Joe Biden calling the police the enemy of the people.
Other Democrats call for defunding the police, yet 85% of black citizens recently polled by The Washington Free Beacon said they want more police protection, not less. Defunding the police has worked so well in New York City that when the mayor disbanded a 500-member detective unit its violence rate shot up by 170%. One of the victims was a one-year-old toddler shot to death in its stroller in a city park.
Cities are burning, yet still Democrats defend Black Lives Matter (BLM) members who are Marxists committed to destroying our country. This is on the BLM website.
Twenty innocent murdered civilians, more than 1,400 injured police officers, millions of dollars in damages — none of it fazes Democrats. The sad fact is that the Democratic Party will sanction injuring police, destruction of property and riots to get their power back. Local Democrats who stay in lockstep with their national leaders are no better.
Darlene Prince
rural Continental
A warning from Hanna Arendt
In her 1963 book, Eichmann in Jerusalem: A Report on the Banality of Evil, Hannah Arendt, political theorist and Jew who fled Nazi Germany, warned that evil is insidious and banal.
Adolf Eichmann’s comportment at his trial for crimes against humanity had said that he bore no responsibility for the supposed crimes because he was simply “doing his job” — an answer our own nation heard when Oliver North testified during the Iran-Contra Affair.
Both of these men disregarded morals, allowing evil to guide them. Neither man was deemed a monster, but instead played the scapegoat for a whole machine of corruption and evil.
Today, we have a new iteration of evil in its banal form. The current presidential administration has bombarded the U.S. citizenry with lies, and half-truths, through egotistical rants and Twitter posts.
The constant barrage of lies has turned us into a nation of people who turn a blind eye and say, “It’s just another lie.”
This is exactly what Hannah Arendt warned against with evil, the most insidious type comes in a form so banal that it transforms us into passive participants to the very evil we abhor.
The only way to end this charade is to vote against Donald Trump before we go down the road to totalitarianism.
Rev. Timothy Reynolds
Defiance
‘Check is in the mail’
This week checks went out to 4H and FFA exhibitors rewarding them for raising their livestock projects and preparing for the junior fair shows at the 2020 Paulding County Fair.
As we all know COVID did not allow for the fair to happen. Through the efforts of many, the exhibitors will receive generous checks this week, all through the efforts of individuals and businesses showing their generosity through giving to the livestock fund.
As we began the endeavor, we had financial goals to reach for our youth, but it soon became apparent our goals weren’t lofty enough. In four weeks, approximately $115,000 was collected. Thank you!
The youth will thank you, as well, as they open their mail. There are many to thank in allowing this generosity to happen.
Again, thank you Paulding County. We get things done!
Lisa McClure
Paulding
(Editor’s note: Lisa McClure is executive director of the Paulding County Area Foundation.)
