Hospital provided good care

Recently, I spent four days at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo. What a wonderful experience I had!

I received excellent care from the doctors and nurses who attended to my well-being. Even the food was more than satisfactory!

Over the past several years, I have been in several different hospitals, but did not receive the wonderful treatment like I received at St. Vincent.

I give thanks to this caring medical staff, and may God bless each one of them.

Gary Grim

Defiance

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments