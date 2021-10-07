Mailing was upsetting
I do not write letters to the editor as a general rule, but I received a mailing today that just got my goat. As a resident of Delaware Township, I see the township trustee election signs in the yards and, if I am being honest, I haven’t really given them much thought.
Today, however, our household received a general mailing without a return address or claim of responsibility. This mailing has the profile of Jason Etchison on a dating site with the words, “Do you really want someone like this as your Delaware Township trustee?” All because a legal adult has a profile on a legal site?
This mailing speaks more about the person who sent it than the gentleman running for office. Jason now has my vote locked up. This country is about open and honest elections, not this muckraking junk that has wasted space in my mailbox.
Aaron Seward
rural Defiance
