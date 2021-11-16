Veterans assembly was impressive
Wow! That seems like such a little word and is probably overused, but it sure sums up the DHS Veterans Day assembly.
The planning that Principal Jerger and others put forth to honor our veterans was evident. From student council greeting visitors at the door, students helping put chairs away at the end, and all the events in between, I cannot think of anything that would have made the day more special for Austin and the other veterans. I must commend the students during the assembly for their behavior.
All the students were attentive, not only while Austin spoke to them but during Rep. Riedel and Lt. Gov.Husted’s presentations as well. I am sure that all the veterans appreciated the respect that they were shown while at DHS.
While Master Sgt. Carr was recognized as the Military Man of the Year for Ohio, he was the one who said that all who serve deserve the recognition for their service to America.
After the assembly was completed Austin made sure to get pictures with the Honor Guard and the veterans who were in attendance, following up on his comment that all who served deserve recognition.
So, many thanks to DHS for their Veterans Day program, their show of respect for all that serve and have served, congratulations to Ohio’s Military Man of the Year Austin Carr, and a heartfelt thanks to all that have served to keep America free.
Jerry Latta
Defiance
Solar project would provide benefits
I am writing to update the public on the Cepheus Solar Farm. The Cepheus Solar Farm is a 68MW solar farm planned for approximately 425 acres on land leased from multiple landowners. The solar farm would likely provide over $500,000 per year to the community while generating clean, renewable solar power.
That revenue to the tax base would help fund the Central Local (Fairview) School District, the Village of Sherwood, Defiance County, Delaware Township, the library and Four County Career Center.
In the spring of 2021, after conversations with members of Sherwood Village Council and others, the Cepheus Solar Farm, working with the village council and participating landowners, chose to not develop 50-acres behind Sherwood Crossing. That area leaves room for massive development on that land and in the 59% of the Village of Sherwood that is undeveloped. For interactive 360-degree simulations from that location, visit https://www.cepheussolar.com/project-map.
We are also working with the Village to provide benefits in addition to the payments calculated from the property within the Village. Additionally:
The Cepheus Solar Farm is establishing a community fund to provide $100,000 to the community at the time of construction. We look forward to working with the community to find the best use for those resources.
Homeowners within 500 feet of the project are eligible for compensation and landscaping to address concerns about changes in view of neighbors’ properties. Or they can choose to have residential solar installed, paid for by the Cepheus Solar Farm.
An agricultural style fence will be used around the panels. The project substation would be the only utility fence.
The electricity from the project will flow to where it is needed, adding clean, renewable solar power to the grid from our project and the adjacent homes where we pay for installations.
Solar photovoltaic panels are safe. Similar technology has been used for 30 years and the technology has improved dramatically over that time.
For interactive 360-degree simulations of the landscaping and agricultural style fencing around the Cepheus Solar Farm from four locations, visit https://www.cepheussolar.com/project-map.
We look forward to working with the community to build a solar farm that we can be proud of for years to come. For more information on the project, the properties involved or our planned investment in the community, visit www.cepheussolar.com
Cliff Scher
San Francisco,Calif.
(Editor’s note: Cliff Scher is senior director, development for Lightsource bp based in San Francisco, Calif.)
