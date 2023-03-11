Lamenting the loss of Dilbert
Each weekend I looked forward to the contrast between Dilbert’s minimalist characters offering social commentary with the subtlety of a stiletto, versus Doonesbury’s more highly-developed creations delivering the same with the subtlety of a sledgehammer. All last week, therefore, I waited with baited breath to see if C-N’s corporate leaders would condemn Scott Adams to the outer darkness as have so many of their fellow publishing moguls nationwide.
Hoping against hope I thought such might not happen, given the real possibility that Adams’ statements decrying the contemporary racism of privilege and victimhood are, rather than an embrace of the less sophisticated racism of the past, a protest against racism in all its guises. Realistically, that proved to be highly improbable given the gravity of the cultural forces entrenched in the contrary position.
Still, there’s a chance that enlightened decision-makers might realize that punishing an artist for his flaws, character or otherwise, is insufficient reason to deny those who appreciate his art the benefits of its enjoyment. In short, individuals are ends in themselves, and must never be used by others as means to an end, even one which the power elite deems noble.
It may be argued that the appreciation of a flawed artist’s work implies the condoning of his personal imperfections. This is nonsense. Despite rumors that Michelangelo had an unhealthy affinity for teenage boys, my appreciation of the splendors of the Sistine Chapel should in no way be taken as justifying pedophilia. Similarly, my enjoyment of Wagner’s operatic masterpieces should never lead to the inference that I share the composer’s rather outspoken antisemitism.
Sadly, without making an effort to sound out the views of its readers, last Saturday’s C-N justified my anxiety, i.e., no more Dilbert. The editors of this journal have over the past few years published many of my rather “un-woke” opinions, so I cannot blame them for acceding to the demands of those occupying higher rungs on the corporate ladder. We must choose our battles carefully.
Nevertheless, it’s disheartening to realize that the Free-Speech movement of the 60s, rather than bring an end to the railings against “communist fellow travelers,” “dirty books,” evolution, etc. of benighted yahoos of the right, merely replaced it with railings against imaginary racists, sexists, fascists, etc. spewed forth each day by virtue signaling yahoos of the left. Let freedom ring!
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
