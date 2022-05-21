Stoking ‘racist division’
I fail to believe I am any more entitled to the benefits of U.S. citizenship than my grandparents were. Nor, can I conceive that I am any more entitled to them than my grandchildren are. Perhaps, native born Indians can claim such privileges. I cannot.
Replacement theory believes that policies that welcome immigrants — particularly those impacting nonwhite immigrants — are part of a plot designed to undermine or “replace” the political power and culture of white people in this country. Multiple rehearsals of this theory have been, and continue to be used by anti-immigrant groups, white supremacists and others on the extreme right end of the political spectrum. One current view is that such policies reflect Democrats’ efforts to expand their political base. That denies the fact that recent immigrants have been expressing preference for Republican ideology.
Clearly, replacement theory is nothing more than a sophisticated attempt to justify notions of white supremacy and promote racism. The perpetrator of the slaughter in Buffalo is only the most recent example of a person who has used these ideas in a twisted attempt to justify their horrific actions.
Those in the conservative media and on the far right who mimic such notions are encouraging racist division and even more bloodshed. Where will it stop, if not with us?
Thomas Steensma
rural Defiance
City can’t compel repairs
Here we go again. I am sorry but the city cannot enforce any city code that requires a property owner to repair a city sidewalk. To even try to do this would be ruled illegal the very second it is tried to be enforced or brought to a judge.
In 1990 the U.S. Supreme Court in Barden v. City of Sacramento Enacted in 1990 ruled Title II’s prohibition of discrimination in the provision of public services applies to the maintenance of public sidewalks, which is a normal function of a municipal entity or political entity which they are now called.
In layman’s terms this means the city can ask the business or property owner to help fix the sidewalks, but they cannot demand nor fine nor place an assessment on anyone who refuses no matter what their local ordinance says or claims. The only out they have is if they can show they have no money to do so.
Now if they intend to go that route then that also means no money for raises or benefits or trips, etc as how can they have money for this and not have money to fix what the federal government has ordered them to fix for the last 32 years?
They are going to have to think of a better way to pay for these repairs without forcing their federally and state-required jobs onto the citizens and or business/property owners as it’s not their job, it’s the city’s. And the local ordinance cannot in any way overturn or violate federal law or a U.S. Supreme Court decision no matter who wishes it were otherwise.
Daniel Gray
Defiance
