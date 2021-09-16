Trump ‘surrendered’ to the Taliban
Jerry Monnin, Sr., claims in his letter, without evidence, that President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan was based on his desire for a photo-op before Sept. 11.
Monnin neglected to mention that Donald Trump surrendered to the Taliban in February 2020 when he agreed to withdraw troops by May 1 and have 5,000 Taliban prisoners released in exchange for the Taliban not attacking our troops any more.
This surrender was a negotiation with terrorists — it did not include the Afghan government. Monnin writes nothing about that irresponsible surrender to the terrorists, which President Biden inherited.
Monnin does not speak about the Taliban’s renewed strength after getting those 5,000 fighters back, making them the strongest since their defeat by us in 2001. Monnin does not speak about the Taliban’s assassination campaign against the Afghan people, after that surrender agreement. Would a photo-op really be a motivating factor, with the Taliban assassinating the Afghan people?
President Biden realized that to re-defeat the re-strengthened Taliban, a significant troop build-up would be necessary, yet again — remember that we had already surged the troops back in 2009, a surge that Biden opposed. The only option to the surrender was another escalation of the war, a war opposed by most Americans, or a withdrawal, a favored move by most Americans.
President Biden also factored in the knowledge that after the withdrawal, civil war could happen, with the Taliban taking over. Does Monnin really think this would provide a great photo-op? If only Monnin had taken the time to think.
Sarah Maxwell
Archbold
