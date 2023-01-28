Reconsider splash pad spot
This fall, my family held a reunion at Antwerp Park. Several attendees checked out the All Veterans Memorial. Many were surprised that funds to complete the project were raised so quickly and that a small town had such a beautiful and fitting tribute to area veterans. They were amazed at the planning and research that went into the project and the number of names engraved on the tablets. Everyone was reverent and respectful.
While there, we noticed a sign and small flags directly adjacent to the memorial. We were in disbelief that the future site of Holly Beach, a splash pad, is so close to the spot that sacrificed for you and me.
This memorial is as meaningful to them as are the grand memorials in Washington, D.C. If you have been fortunate enough to see just one of them, or perhaps the replica of the Vietnam Wall near Fort Wayne, can you picture a splash pad a few short steps away?
Please understand that I am not opposed to any wholesome activity for the youth of our town, but I am opposed to, and saddened by, the proposed location of the splash pad. A few years ago, the late Karen Sanders and her committee diligently led the effort to change an idea into a reality. Thanks to them, we now have an outstanding memorial, a solemn place where residents, as well as visitors, come to reflect and better understand the price of freedom.
Karen, a speaker at the dedication in 2010 stated, “This memorial honors all veterans and is to be considered sacred ground.” How can that be with loud voices, screaming, squeals, and laughter so close? How can that be with children running, some, undoubtedly, unsupervised? How can that be with the granite tablets, in all probability, becoming drying racks for wet beach towels?
In addition, research clearly shows that chemicals, chlorine and muriatic acid, cause damage to other materials. That would include flags, flagpoles, granite tablets, soldier and the remainder of the monument.
Out of respect for Karen, her committee, the speakers at the dedication ceremony and the patriots whose names are already etched in the tablets, the names that are added each year, and their families, it would seem that the placement of the splash pad should definitely be reconsidered and changed.
I challenge you to ponder this. Should we honor our veterans every day, only on Veterans Day, or not at all?
Carolyn Laukhf
Antwerp
Rescue was impressive
Last week The Crescent-News ran an article about an elderly gentlemen who apparently blacked out and drove his car through several yards in Kettenring Hills and ended virtually submerged in the pond. Mine was the last yard he traveled through before going airborne into the far side of the pond.
I happened to be home. When my wife said she heard pounding we looked out the window and saw a young lady waist deep in the water pounding on the window with a hammer. As I ran outside, the fire department and EMTs, police and sheriff, water rescue team, and Jewell Fire Department had already responded or were responding to the scene.
Ultimately, the two individuals were extricated and the car was removed from the pond. I would like to make two observations.
First, high praise to firefighters, EMTs, police, sheriff, Jewell Fire Department and the water rescue teams. Their response time was amazing and their attention to life-preserving measures was commendable. They are all dedicated servers of the public and deserved to be thanked.
Second, I believe an award is due a young lady named Jordan Minck. She observed the elderly gentleman lose consciousness, take out a mailbox, a car, a tree, and launch into the pond behind my house. Not only did she call 911, but also grabbed a hammer and sprinted down the street, around the pond, jumped into the water and hammered the window.
She was soaked from the waist down and did not hesitate one moment or worry about her safety in her effort to aid these two individuals. Nor did she seek any attention. She is the type of neighbor and citizen we all would like to live next to. I hope her selflessness will be acknowledged by the city.
Finally, based upon the response time of the city, county and township agencies, and based upon the selflessness of a Good Samaritian neighbor, it might be appropriate to change the motto of Defiance from “Defiance A Great Place to Live” to “Defiance A Safe Place to Live.” I feel lucky to live here. Thank you.
Pete Seibel
Defiance
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.