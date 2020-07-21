Why make the same mistake?
You may have heard that Mike Pence paid a visit to Ohio in recent weeks. In Lordstown he visited the former General Motors factory where he had the gall to claim that President Trump has “kept all of his promises to Ohioans.” This was happy talk that flies in the face of actual fact.
Just over one year ago, that factory employed thousands of workers. When General Motors shut it down, everyone was thrown off the job. Ironically, the plant is just 20 minutes down the road from Youngstown where Trump promised at a 2017 rally that jobs were returning to the Mahoning Valley.
The jobs are “all coming back,” he said. “They’re all coming back. Don’t move, don’t sell your house.”
Instead, Lordstown Motors purchased the factory, and has announced plans to hire 400 workers to build electric trucks. Sounds nice!
But what about the 4,500 people who used to work there when it belonged to GM? What about the parts suppliers that provided additional hundreds of jobs in the region? Those companies also closed and show no signs of returning anytime soon.
In the weeks since his Lordstown appearance, Vice President Mike Pence has come out for public safety, urging everyone to wear a face mask for protection from the coronavirus. He did not wear a mask during his visit to our state, however. Maybe he felt it would detract from his claim that Trump has done a brilliant job of controlling the pandemic. He said the administration had provided all the testing and protective gear Ohio could possibly want.
Funny, that doesn’t square with what Gov. Mike DeWine, a fellow Republican, said repeatedly at his briefings during the spring months. Instead, DeWine talked about ongoing shortages and strain on hospitals. Our health care workers are still scrimping on masks and gowns as case counts (not just testing rates) are now on the rise once again.
Nearly 3,000 Ohioans have died from the virus. Our unemployment rate is the highest it’s been in four decades. Close to a million people may lose their health insurance thanks to Trump’s determination to overturn Obamacare.
If this is what we were “promised,” why did anyone vote for Trump in the first place? And why would we make that mistake again?
Sheri Baker
Oakwood
Making America great again an ‘illusion’
It is well known that authoritarian regimes put a high priority on controlling information. Keeping the truth from people is an effective way of limiting options and manipulating behavior. This is why the Chinese government feels so threatened by their citizens having unfettered access to the internet.
But what can we do if our own government contrives to hide true information and keep it off the internet altogether?
Americans have great cause for alarm at the Trump administration’s new demand for increased control of Covid-19 cases and death statistics as numbers skyrocket across the country. Last week the president ordered hospitals in every state to withhold all coronavirus information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Instead, beginning last Wednesday, these numbers should only be sent to a central database in Washington D.C. Statistics will be kept under direct White House control through the Department of Health and Human Services.
Public health officials are outraged. Doctors, hospitals, and researchers rely on this data to track and treat the disease.
This move can easily render such vital information one more political football for Trump to punt around in rambling Rose Garden speeches.
We know Trump thinks cutting back on testing will make the numbers “look better,” as if real cases of a life-threatening illness won’t exist if we just don’t hear about them.
This month the pandemic has expanded so rapidly that testing delays and shortages are taking us back to the desperate days of March and April.
So maybe Trump’s slowdown wish will come true. Not that it will matter when the rise of cases is now approaching 100,000 a day, just like Dr. Fauci foretold. It’s obvious that thousands more people will die, whether they’ve been tested or not.
Trump seems to understand that greater control of the information will be needed to cover his absolute bungling of our national pandemic response. We have no comprehensive strategy for containment, insufficient case tracing and isolation of infections, and an absurdly politicized approach to the basic safety of mask-wearing.
Now, if the White House gets its way, we won’t even have access to basic data on the extent and spread of the illness that confined us to our homes and wrecked our economy.
Making America great again becomes a more distant illusion with each passing day.
Connie Allgire
rural Defiance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.