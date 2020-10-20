Trump supporters need to turn out
Rise up! Rise up Trump-ers and Trump-ists! This is a call to voting fingers!
In 2016, Americans had a choice between a successful businessman who wanted to rescue America from weakness and financial ruin; and Hilary Clinton, a career politician and probable criminal.
Now, Americans have a choice between Donald Trump, who has kept his promises and has led this country back to strength; and Biden-Harris, which will lead America to socialism/communism, government control of our lives and livelihoods, financial destruction and destruction of our way of life.
The choice could not be clearer: Do you want a life of prosperity or a life of government confiscation of individual wealth and national stagnation?
Sharon Hoover
Perrysburg
Reasons to support Donald Trump
In answer to the question, I can’t believe you would vote for Trump here is my response:
• I’m voting for the Second Amendment to prevent a tyrannical government from making the citizenry defenseless.
• I’m voting for the First Amendment which secures the freedoms of speech and religion.
• I’m voting for the next Supreme Court justice.
• I’m voting for the Electoral College to prevent a couple large states with big cities to control the presidency
• I’m voting for the police and law and order.
• I am voting against Marxist-front organizations like BLM bent on government overthrow.
• I’m voting for secure borders.
• I’m voting for every unborn soul.
• I’m voting for capitalism and the American dream.
I could go on but I’m sure readers get the idea.
What are you voting for?
Dave Memmer
rural Defiance
Biden video is troubling
I would like to respectfully issue a challenge to everyone thinking of voting for Joe Biden. View this video (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oesl2RXpfPQ), which YouTube has yet to flush down the memory hole, although given the recent actions by Twitter and Facebook, they may soon do.
The prosecutor Biden mentions was investigating Burisma Holdings, the energy exploration company from whom Hunter Biden was drawing a $50,000 a month salary for a board position for which he was qualified only by being Joe’s son. The investigation was for bribery, among other things.
Listen as Biden brags about extorting the Ukrainian government into firing the prosecutor who was looking into Burisma’s relationship with Hunter, and through him, Joe. Vote your conscience.
Dennis Howell
Archbold
This is a different Democrat Party
I have to respond to the letter titled, “Democrats’ position is ‘one of empathy.’”
While the author has voted Democrat for years, the Democrat Party of today is not the party many grew up with.
Today, it is about increasing government control over our lives, controlling speech, limiting school choice and forcing taxpayers to fund abortion.
The party does not want to make America better, they will let China/Asia take our jobs. They want to open our borders and treat illegal immigrants as citizens, remove God from the public sphere and rewrite our history and denigrate our national anthem.
She says the party does not want to close police departments, but it is Democrat states and cities that have voted to reduce the budgets of police departments such as New York, Los Angeles and Seattle.
As a result of Democrat policies, droves of law enforcement officers are retiring rather than work for Democrats that release serious criminals back under “no bail” policies and stand with the self-described Marxist BLM and Antifa.
She says they respect constitutional rights. That is untrue: they believe a person is guilty until proven innocent (see Justice Kavanaugh), openly talk of stacking the supreme court so it is left-leaning, limit the Second Amendment and rewrite the concept of free speech.
She speaks of religion, but I have issues with how Democrats interpret religion. Biden calls himself a Catholic, but what orthodox Catholic is for abortion, reads scripture and decides that marriage is not restricted to a man and a woman, and says it is alright for an eight-year-old girl to decide if she wants to change her gender?
She says Democrats will follow what the science says, and I find this amusing. I wonder what the science says on when life begins (conception). How many genders does science say exist? Two.
What does science say on wearing a cloth mask? (They are ineffective in reducing transmission).
And let us not forget how Democrat science says mass BLM protests don’t transmit COVID, but going to church does.
She says Democrats do not want to give away free things, but she must not have watched the presidential primary debates as it was a litany of who could give away more taxpayer dollars.
Saying the Democrat Party is “one of empathy” (implying that the Republican Party is not) does not make our country better.
If the Democrats of today gain power, their plan will ruin this country.
Michael Haliena
Defiance
