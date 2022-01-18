Corporate taxes not answer to deficits
I find few things in life easier than correcting letters from liberals. Take the letter to this column on Saturday.
The writer criticized previous articles for not outlining solutions to the problems mentioned. He then forgot to mention a specific solution! The writer suggested raising corporate income taxes to cover national debts and deficits. He cited the 2017 tax bill that lowered corporate tax rates to 21% (from 35%). But he never mentioned a specific figure to raise them to.
Another thing he fails to mention is that income taxes are progressive. Not all citizens in this country pay the top personal income tax rate (37%). Even the top earners do not pay the top rate on all their taxable income. They pay part on the lowest rate (10%), part at the next rate (12%) and so on up to the highest rate (37%). Thus, the top earners pay about 25% of their income. Would the writer like to abolish the graduated tax system?
Another failure on his part is to ignore the fact that as tax rates raise, tax avoidance tactics become more affordable. If a corporation is facing the possibility that their tax rate will go from 24% to 32%, for example, it makes sense for them to look at donations, deductions or improvements that could reduce their taxes. They do not have to sit there and pay the higher rate. At worst, they could move their complete operation out of our country.
Something else to consider is the taxes their employees pay. In response to higher taxes, corporations could reduce employees’ pay or figure out how to make their product with fewer people. Think about Defiance without GM. Defiance would not only lose the taxes that GM pays (and the contributions they furnish), but also all the money their employees earn and pay taxes on. Defiance foundry people know firsthand that GM will move or discontinue a product for pennies per part!
Another tactic would be for the corporation to raise the price of their products enough to offset the tax raise. If I were in charge of a corporation, one thing that would help my business is a stable environment in which to run a business. One where prices, taxes and wages are stable, not changing every time Congress changes.
If raising corporate income taxes is the answer to expanding deficits, why hasn’t it worked in the past?
Randall Peabody
rural Defiance
Corporate taxes are taxes on people
In his most recent letter Brian Barnett, once again provides interesting food for thought, this time regarding corporate taxation.
I presume that Barnett realizes that corporate taxes are in reality taxes on actual people, i.e., corporate investors. I expect, moreover, that he is not deluded into presuming the latter are all filthy rich and deserve to be fleeced based on the dubious conjecture that their wealth is derived from exploiting workers and consumers.
In fact, the bulk of corporate capital is held by institutions such as pension funds whose beneficiaries are a far cry from your typical robber baron. Moreover, the notoriously mobile nature of capital suggests an even greater burden on the “little people” as heavier taxation shifts capital into less highly-taxed activities and locations, and away from enterprises more apt to create jobs and an abundance of consumer goods. This is why the Nordic countries finance their ambitious welfare states through high personal and low business taxes.
Barnett is quite correct in pointing out that corporations rarely pay the maximum tax rate. This is because corporate lobbyists have been successful in convincing Congress to carve out various exclusions, exemptions and credits that are purportedly in the public interest, but are more likely to be a ransom paid to arrest the capital flight alluded to in my previous paragraph. By lowering tax revenue and causing the misallocation of capital, however, these loopholes reduce tax efficiency. In short, low tax rates with few exceptions are far less wasteful than high rates with many exceptions. Thus, I’d be quite pleased to grant Barnett the elimination of loopholes if he were to grant me lower rates.
Mr. Barnett identifies several infrastructure projects which might be financed by increased federal taxation. I agree. Still, two objections arise.
First, it’s far from certain that the revenues generated will be allocated to these laudable purposes. The recent infrastructure bill touted by the administration is case in point as only a fraction of the roughly trillion-dollar expenditure supports the common notion of infrastructure, the remainder appearing to finance political objectives advanced by ideologues on one hand and administration-friendly corporations that stand to gain handsomely from federal largesse on the other.
Second, if a state or local community derives benefits outweighing the cost of any given public expenditure, then perhaps the expenditure should rightfully be financed at that level of government. I believe it’s called ‘subsidiarity.’
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
