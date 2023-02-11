Broadband update ‘critically important’
A special thank you to those who challenged my Feb. 7 letter regarding rural broadband expansion. It is a critically important local and national endeavor and one I equated with the national electrification effort led by Democrats and a handful of progressive Republicans in 1936.
Yes, as a challenger pointed out, the Broadband DATA Act required mapping. Indeed, before build-out can occur accurate mapping must exist and tax dollars had tended to overbuild in areas already having service. Accurate mapping, critical to achieving expansion into rural areas, was strongly bipartisan. However, that level of cooperation evaporated under pressure from the far-right.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided $65 billion for broadband expansion passed the House with 13 Republicans and 215 Democrats voting for it.
As mentioned, historically, large national programs raising the standard of living for all citizens, urban and rural, have been led by Democrats. The REA of 1936 ultimately brought electricity to all. The Social Security Act of 1935 was another national program Republicans actively opposed. Coming out of committee before reaching the floor, not a single Republican voted for the Social Security Act of 1935.
Herbert Hoover was recorded railing against this kind of socialism at the 1960 Republican convention. Current Republican Sen. Mike Lee was recorded saying, “It is my objective to phase out Social Security, to pull it up by the roots, and get rid of it.” His video is available on YouTube if you care to watch Sen. Lee speaking those words at a 2010 campaign event.
Zebras never change their stripes and they have been known to kick each other to death. Yes, my letter referred to Republican leadership as zebras because they haven’t changed and haven’t learned. A far-right Republican House majority now controls the power of the purse, and the point was made that we can expect right-wing extremists to act like right-wing extremists.
Admittedly, there are a handful of progressive Republicans who voted with Democrats in support of broadband expansion. It may not be long before many will clamor for credit regarding it because like Social Security, Medicare and rural electrification the majority of Americans desire broadband.
Students can research online, farmers can market online and busy parents may telehealth online. Democrats’ ability to improve the economy and raise the standard of living for all Americans through national programs like rural broadband has obvious historical precedents.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Stop throwing out cigarette butts
We live on Jefferson Avenue next to the largest intersection on Jefferson. We keep our lawn mowed, sidewalks clear of snow, debris thrown in our yard and even the gutters in the street.
A question to the people who smoke in their cars: you don’t want cigarette butts in your car, but why do you think we want them in our yard?
Please stop, out of courtesy to the people who do pick your cigarettes up and dispose of them. Think before you throw them out!
Elizabeth Brooks
Defiance
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.