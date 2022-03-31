Keep seeking justice in murder case
It seems that Americans are obsessed with true crime and cold cases. An example of a local very, very cold case is the Nancy Eagleson murder. On Nov. 13, 1960, Nancy was abducted from a village street in Paulding, sexually assaulted and murdered. Sixty-one years later, her case is still unsolved.
Today, Nancy’s clothes could be examined, or body fluids analyzed to find the DNA profile of the perpetrator. Genetic genealogy could be utilized to identify him. Cold cases from years ago are being solved daily using such techniques. However, in Nancy’s case, major difficulties have developed. The crucial evidences, particularly Nancy’s clothing and specimens collected during autopsy, have all been “misplaced” — not seen since, allegedly, the 1980s. The only avenue left to find perpetrator DNA is to search Nancy’s remains for remnants of body fluids, for fingernail scrapings and for stray hairs.
What are the chances that such a search would be successful? Forensic experts agree that, after so many years, chances are “not good,” but also “not impossible.” An expert from California with his own forensic lab has had amazing successes and states that if DNA is there, he will find it. Again, this search seems to be the only avenue left to pursue, and even though chances for success are not favorable, any chance for success makes it worth trying. Everything that can be done, should be done.
Normally, the law enforcement agency investigating the crime would conduct this search and secure funding for DNA analysis and other required services. However, in Nancy’s case, this isn’t happening, probably because of the low chance for success and the belief that resources utilized would be wasted. Therefore, the family is working independently.
These are the reasons for appealing to anyone who cares enough about this crime to do a little extra. Exhumation, DNA analysis and genetic genealogy are extremely expensive, the genealogy alone running $18,000 according to NBC TV program Dateline. Visit https://gofund.me/511b0f0d to donate toward this cause, and, hopefully, help solve this crime. Every donation helps.
All that is needed for the injustice of this crime to be perpetuated, and even multiplied for 61 years is for good people to do nothing.
Thank you to all who care and wish to give this family some peace.
Jeanne Windsor
rural Paulding
