Kaptur has worked hard
Newspapers, often labeled the “fourth estate,” are essential to accountability and transparency in a functioning democracy. The Crescent-News fulfilled its mission with excellent coverage of the July 16 Seven County Democratic Family Picnic where well over 100 local citizens gathered to hear from candidates: U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, District 9; Craig Schwartz, U.S Congress U.S. 5th District; Cheryl Stevens, Lt. Governor; Judges Terri Jamison and Marilyn Zayas, Ohio Supreme Court; Jeff Crossman, Ohio Attorney General; Scott Schertzer, State Treasurer; Taylor Sappington, State Auditor; and Magdalene Markward, Ohio State representative, 82 District.
Recently, J.R. Majewski, candidate for U.S. representative 9th District (winning that spot after one of the largest infusions of dark money in the nation this primary season), appeared in Sherwood. The C-N was there and reported, “Majewski sheds some light on highly contentious campaign.” This article contained important information about the race and new boundaries of U.S. congressional districts (recently again ruled unconstitutional for not meeting the terms set by the 2018 constitutional amendment requiring fairness).
Here is some more information to shed light on this “contentious campaign.” In the article, Majewski mentions policy vaguely, yet resorts to name calling his opponent “Fidel Castro, Marxist and Holocaust denier.” This would come as a surprise to anyone who knows Rep. Kaptur, including Majewski’s own grandmother. He has noted publicly that his grandmother “adored” her. Kaptur is well known for her capacity to listen to and take action on behalf of her constituents.
Majewski credits his past employment for a special understanding of energy policy. He worked at Davis-Besse, for First Energy, infamous for the biggest bribery scandal in our state’s history. First Energy secured (bought) the passage of House Bill 6, increasing electricity rates and providing that money as a $150 million per year subsidy for the Perry and Davis–Besse nuclear plants, subsidizing coal-fired power plants and reducing subsidies for renewable energy and energy efficiency.
With climate change induced natural disasters ravaging our country, wouldn’t it be better to support a candidate with knowledge and expertise crafting effective policy? Kaptur is the first woman to chair the influential House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development.
Marcy Kaptur has worked tirelessly for her constituents by keeping jobs in Ohio (Jeep) and serving veterans (VA clinic in Defiance), and advocating for both agriculture and clean water. Support democracy by reading reliable sources. This November vote Marcy Kaptur for U.S. Congress.
Dorothy Singer
rural Defiance
An abortion proposal
An examination of state abortion laws post-Dobbs indicates that attitudes about when human life begins are widely dispersed, as are views regarding the degree of harm sufficient to justify an abortion beyond that point a continued pregnancy might cause a woman’s health.
Thus, a federal statute dictating the middle ground would alienate moderately most states while a law fixed at either extreme position would only serve to intensify those centrifugal forces already threatening to rip this country apart. Leaving this responsibility to the individual states is thus the prudent course of action. Accordingly, I propose the following for my home state of Ohio:
First, every abortion should be subject to civil litigation brought against both attending physician and patient. From a practical standpoint, I suspect the likelihood of court action would vary directly with that point in the pregnancy at which the abortion actually occurs. Moreover, given wide prosecutorial discretion it’s quite probable that few if any of the roughly 93% of abortions (CDC data) performed during the first 13 weeks would be brought to trial as I doubt jurors would elect to award significant judgments (monetary or community service) at that early stage.
Second, there should be public support for Crisis Pregnancy Centers. Pregnant women uncertain about a prudent course of action would then be free to access voluntarily the facts of abortion and its alternatives.
Third, given the relatively low risk of caesarian section to a woman’s health or her capacity to bear future children, such should be required for unwanted pregnancies beyond fetal viability provided private pro-life groups (e.g., Catholic Charities) volunteer to assume all financial responsibility for her surgery as well as for all premature infant life-support requirements.
Fourth, there should be no legal restrictions on a woman’s ability to obtain an abortion in another state. Should such result in financial hardship, assistance shall be provided by private pro-choice organizations (e.g., Planned Parenthood).
Fifth, under no circumstances may the state either coerce or provide incentives, financial or otherwise, for an abortion. Moreover, severe criminal penalties should be assessed against any private individual or organization doing likewise.
My purpose in making this proposal is to operate between the horns of the dilemma in which society is forced to choose between the evils of terminating a human life on one hand, and violating a woman’s sovereignty over her person on the other. I invite constructive critical comments.
Robert Kohl
rural Defiance
