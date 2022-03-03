Trying to understand ‘nothing’
What kind of nothing don’t you understand? Nothing can’t be understood using the “scientific” method for a “scientific truth” because the first step in this method is “observation.” And it was formulated by ancient Greek philosophers who observed ships disappearing on the horizon so their “truth” was that the ships fell off a flat earth.”
I was born and raised on Bible truth, but when I taught “social studies” it became apparent that “social science” politically changing the name form studies to science meant “science-truth” would replace God’s truth to satisfy political “progressive-humanists” to imply politically that the human condition is always improving which contradicts Jesus who said humans will self-destruct: Matthew 7 and 21: “nation shall rise against nation;” except those days be shortened, there should be no flesh saved.” (As in Noah’s flood-Genesis 7:21: “and all flesh died”) (except Noah’s ark). The next time earth is destroyed Jesus brings a new heaven and a new earth (Revelation 21 and 22) for the righteous.
Another “observation” mistake about a flat earth was because even Bible theologians misinterpreted Job 9:6: “and the pillars thereof (earth) tremble” to mean the flat earth sat on pillars not knowing they were invisible-nothing magnetic poles even though Job 26:7 says God “hangs earth on nothing.”
Is “out space nothing” worth studying? “God is a Spirit” (invisible)”they that worship Him must worship Him in spirit and in truth.” (John 4:24) Where did God come form? God is eternal. “The eternal is thy refuge.” (Deuteronomy 33:27) Where did space-nothingness come from? “Darkness was upon the face of the deep.” Genesis 1:2
Genesis 2:7 the invisible nothing Spirit of God supernaturally formed man (“natural man”) of the dust of the ground”; and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life (Spirit of God man) “man became a living soul.”
“Science” cannot create a living soul. Louis Pasteur proved “biogenesis” that life must come from life (live sperm with live egg) so the lie of evolution-life is taught as a political necessity to justify fantasy-land government rather than reality. Politics compromises reality where there are supernatural and spiritual “nothings” everywhere.
Is the Spirit of God invisible nitrogen-oxygen we breathe nothing? Observe hot-air evolution?
Larry Tonjes
rural Hicksville
