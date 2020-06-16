Fort names should be changed
The naming of U.S. Army installations after general officers of the Confederate States of America may have made sense at the time. In the early-to-mid 20th century when these Army forts were named, the government determined such a gesture would help effect reconciliation between the North and the South following the Civil War. However, especially in the diverse America of 2020, the names of these Army installations no longer make sense.
Fort Hood in Texas is named after Confederate General John Bell Hood. General Hood, a graduate of West Point, was a U.S. Army first lieutenant when the Civil War began. He resigned his commission in the U.S. Army and was appointed captain in the Confederate Army, thereby breaking his oath as a U.S. Army officer “to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.” In other words, he was a traitor.
By the time of the Battle of Gettysburg, Hood was a general commanding a division of the Confederate Army. On the second day of that decisive battle, his troops were defeated by United States troops commanded by General Gov. Warren. Yet today there is no U.S. Army installation named after Warren, but there is a huge installation named after Hood.
Fort Pickett near Blackstone, Va., is named for General George Pickett, another West Point graduate who broke his oath as a U.S. Army officer to join the Confederate Army. Pickett is famous for his division’s defeat by Union troops led by General Winfield Scott Hancock on the decisive final day of the Battle of Gettysburg. Later, Pickett ordered the execution of 22 captured Union soldiers from North Carolina. In spite of this tawdry military record, a U.S. Army National Guard fort is named after Pickett. There is no Army installation named after Hancock.
Fort Bragg in North Carolina is named after Confederate General Braxton Bragg, another West Point graduate who broke his oath to the United States to become an officer in the Confederate Army. Fort A.P. Hill in Virginia is named after General A.P. Hill, yet another West Pointer who broke his oath and whose troops were defeated by the U.S. Army at Gettysburg.
These West Point graduates killed and wounded thousands of Army soldiers. That current Army installations are named after these traitors is obscene. The argument that the names of these installations honor “Southern heritage” is ignorant bunk. Do we really want important American military installations named after traitors?
Craig Andrews
Defiance
Floyd’s death was ‘breaking point’
Just to be clear, Defiance has a good police force. Yes, there may be some complaints from time to time, but not at the level of what we have seen nationally.
It needs to be said that viewing the people engaging in looting and rioting via our televisions, computers or cellphones is hard to watch. Those people need to be found, arrested and held accountable.
However, I truly believe that these protests, without the violence, are positive and necessary. The issue of police brutality needs to be acknowledged by all citizens and addressed within every police department across the country.
It seems these notorious riots all have one thing in common: the response by the police. Anytime the police greet non-violent protesters with their violence, they are wrong — dead wrong.
In these situations I believe the police initiate the violence when it is not called for by any action by the protestor so as to rationalize their ability to then change the narrative of the story.
It becomes obvious when there is a much different response from the public when the headlines move from “peaceful protests against police brutality” to “violent protests in our cities.”
If police use an aggressive, negative approach, when they come face-to-face with a protestor(s), they have abused their power and feel righteously justified using violence, and for so many people of color, it is deadly!
John Lennon said it best: “When it gets down to having to use violence, then you are playing the system’s game. The establishment will irritate you — pull your beard, flick your face — to make you fight. Because once they’ve got you violent, then they know how to handle you.”
The time to address police brutality on a national level has come. It takes much more than the non-violent protests. It takes politicians of both parties to work together on the national, state and local levels to fix this issue. Police who engage in this kind of criminal behavior are most certainly in the minority of police officers, but more than ever, because they are public servants, they must be held accountable — as any citizen should be.
There is no reason for this inhumanity to continue. It should have stopped long before we saw the horrific video of George Floyd being murdered on our televisions, computers or cellphones. That is why his death was the breaking point!
Roger Molnar
Defiance
