Where did this myth that we do not have to answer to anyone and that we are free and can do and be whatever we want, come from?
As a Christian I know it comes from Satan and it is rebellion against the God of the Bible.
I want to say it doesn’t matter if someone believes a castrated male in a dress is a women or the occult, witchcraft and abortion are harmless or global warming is real, as long as you don’t make me say I agree with you!
The problem is the Marxist atheists seem to believe these delusions. They use words without any facts to try to indoctrinate us. When we conservative Christians ask questions based on science (DNA) or the Bible and history or common sense we are shunned or punished.
The liberals use compromised government power, compromised mainstream media and compromised corporations to enforce their delusions. The universities that do more indoctrinating than educating are guilty as well.
Our nation was founded by Christians who were not perfect, but they gave their fortunes and some gave their lives so we could have liberty, justice and freedom (to do good). We are giving it away to Marxist atheists who want to control everything and tell us we will own nothing and we will be happy. Ask anyone from Venezuela, North Korea, Cuba, China or any country controlled by tyrants and they will tell you, “no we are not happy.”
We are born free, but dependent on others and must be taught right and wrong. Real Christianity is the truth that protects us and our freedom. We do much damage when we deny truth that is based on fact rather than on feelings.
When are “we the people” going to say “stop,” we have had enough Marxist atheism? We want our constitutional republic and our freedom back. We need to read the Bible to find out all the good things God has for is. He created us. He loves us and He knows what’s best for us! God has given us everything we need for an abundant life. The government needs to do only what the Constitution says instead of trying to take over everything.
It’s time to pray.
“If my people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.