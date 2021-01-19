The legacy of Donald Trump
Women at the five-star Plaza Hotel complained about sharing bathroom facilities with gambling drunken cowboys. So, the opulent 1860s hotel in San Juan Bautista, Calif. added an upper story for women only to the hotel outhouse. Tourists still visit the 1860s hotel and its two-story outhouse.
I haven’t seen the hotel at San Juan Bautista, but I did explore the five-star Trump Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City during its heyday. High-roller rooms were off limits to peons, but the rest of the place had a facade feel, an elaborate fake destitute of value as undiscerning zombies gambled away their money.
Trump Hotel and Casino has been vacant and rotting for more than a decade, just another in a very long line of Trump failures and bankruptcies. The building’s facade has been falling off. It will be imploded and hauled to the dump in February 2021.
“Donald Trump openly mocked Atlantic City, saying he made a lot of money and then got out,” said Mayor Marty Small, leading the demolition effort and clean up of Trump’s folly.
Trump’s presidency personifies this bankrupt hotel — the phony facade, relentless lies, his con to enrich himself.
Atlantic City will soon demolish and clean up Trump’s hotel just as America begins the clean-up from Trump’s term in office. His feculent presidency filled this country with more crap than a two-story outhouse. He vacates the White House even more disastrously than Atlantic City, leaving behind a raging, mishandled pandemic, a broken economy and the results of his attempted coup.
Kudos to the judiciary of this country. Only the fearless integrity of our judges prevented Trump from invalidating election results and pulling off a coup. Republican Trumpers backed Trump’s criminal efforts, culminating in the Capitol break-in that resulted in deaths.
White evangelical Trumpers deserve special mention here because Donald Trump is antithetical to Christianity. The Hand of God does not grab women by the vagina; Trump did and bragged about it.
Jerushah Duford said, “I’m Billy Graham’s granddaughter. Evangelical support for Donald Trump insults his legacy. The entire world has watched the term ‘evangelical’ become synonymous with hypocrisy and disingenuousness. My faith and my church have become a laughingstock, and any attempt by its members to defend the actions of Trump at this time sound hollow and insincere.”
America will clean up and move on, but only when our laws are applied equally to everyone, including Donald Trump.
Rolland Myers
rural Oakwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.